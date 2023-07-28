Jonas Brothers announce first ever New Zealand concert

Jonas Brothers will perform their first ever New Zealand in 2024.

The band of brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas – will bring their Five Albums, One Night tour to a one-off show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 27.

General public tickets go on sale August 8.

The band rose to fame in the mid-00s with hits Year 3000 and S.O.S, eventually starring in their own Disney Channel show as well as Disney films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2.

The Jonas Brothers announced their break-up in 2013, before the band reformed in 2019 and released their comeback single Sucker.

Their latest work, The Album, was released in May 2023. The band will play hits across their entire catalogue for the show.