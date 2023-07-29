Taylor Swift fans generate magnitude 2.3 earthquake during Seattle concert

Swiftie fans across the country are outraged and upset.

Taylor Swift’s army of adoring fans appear to have surpassed themselves by generating a minor earthquake at her recent concert in Seattle.

After two nights of earth-shaking dancing, “Swifties”, as the pop star’s legions of fans are known, registered the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The American singer-songwriter was performing at Seattle’s Lumen Field as part of her “Eras” tour on July 22 and 24.

According to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a local seismometer detected activity generated by dancing fans comparable to the 2011 “Beast Quake”.

Getty Images Taylor Swift's Eras tour cause an earthquake in Seattle.

On that occasion, fans of the American Football team Seattle Seahawks erupted in response to an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

Swift sold out both nights in Seattle, breaking the venue’s record of 70,000 people set by U2 in 2011. The Saturday show saw 72,171 “Swifties” in attendance.

Prof Caplan-Auerbach, a geologist at Western Washington University, said she saw the Swift comparison in a Pacific north-west earthquake group she moderates, so compared seismic data from both concerts and the 2011 NFL event.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she told CNN.

“The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it,” she said.

Getty Images 72,000 swifties came out to see the singer at her Seattle show.

The Swifites’ ground-shaking dancing and cheering comprised around 10 hours of data, from both nights combined, with the massive energy generating the seismic activity.

“The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it,” Prof Caplan-Auerbach said.

Concerts do occasionally register seismic activity, such as a 2011 Foo Fighters gig in New Zealand, which was attended by 50,000 fans.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Circuit The Foo Fighters caused a little seismic activity when they played to 50,000 people in Auckland in 2011.

Swift herself appeared to thrive from the energy, thanking her Seattle crowd for “all the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs” in an Instagram post.

The “Eras” tour, Swift’s first in five years, is one of the most expensive ever, costing an estimated $100 million (£78 million) or more.