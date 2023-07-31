Where did our concert etiquette go? The strange items fans have thrown on stage

If recent headlines are anything to go off of, it seems we’ve all forgotten our appropriate concert etiquette.

From smartphones to slaps, performers are being hit left, right, and centre by overly-excited fans hoping to catch the attention of their favourite artist, and instead catching them in the head.

Even Adele, who has managed to get through her Las Vegas residency unscathed, has taken precaution to let her fans know she’ll “f...ing kill” them if they try slinging something her way – so, what exactly is going on?

Why are we throwing stuff on stage now?

Throwing items at performers is nothing new, but the behaviour does seem to have ramped up in recent months – from June to July alone, several stars have found themselves the unwanted victim of flying objects at concerts.

Singer Bebe Rexha was left with stitches after being hit by a flying phone at a New York gig in June, a stunt a lawyer for the 27-year-old thrower, Nicolas Malvagna, later said was meant to be copycat behaviour of an online trend.

On TikTok, users have been sharing videos of themselves throwing their phones onstage in the hopes of the performer picking it up and taking a selfie with it.

The trend can be traced back to 2018, when a fan went viral after throwing their phone onstage at a Kendrick Lamar concert, which the rapper picked up and filmed a video with.

Fast-forward five years and a social life ending pandemic later, and now the idea that an artist owes their concert a selfie as well as a performance seems to be too prevalent.

Our bulky smartphones aren’t the only weapons being flung at artists – everything from bracelets, bottles, and even a baby have been left onstage by fans while artists have been performing.

Drinks and bottles

A timeless favourite of the flinging-fingered concert goer, drinks and bottles have taken everyone from the Red Chilli Peppers to Justin Bieber victim over the years.

Rapper Cardi B had a drink thrown at her while headlining a show in Las Vegas on Sunday, which led the singer to retaliate by hurling her microphone at the culprit.

At Rolling Loud music festival in July 2022, headliner Kid Cudi walked offstage a mere 15 minutes into his set when a fan threw a water bottle at the rapper after he warned the crowd “if I see one more f...ing thing on this f...ing stage, I’m leaving.”

“It’s supposed to be an unspoken agreement amongst artists and fans, that you’re supposed to give the utmost respect and not interfere with the performance,” he later told Kiwi radio DJ Zane Lowe.

Mum’s ashes

Pop star Pink had to take a moment to adjust herself after realising a bag of grey powder thrown at her mid-performance were the ashes of a fan’s mother.

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she told the crowd.

The star has also had a giant wheel of brie cheese given to her while performing, which she accepted with a bit more enthusiasm than the remains.

A baby

During a Seattle concert for Kpop girl group NMIXX in May 2023, one fan left their baby onstage during the band’s performance.

16-year-old singer Kyujin quickly removed the infant from the stage back into the arms of its mother.

Undies

Underwear is another favourite of the thrower, as it's the one item you do tend to keep on you at all times.

The pelting of panties was popularised by 60s singer and sex symbol Tom Jones, who later said he’d wish crowds would hang on tighter to their knickers while he performs.

Jones isn’t the only one – Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, One Direction, and Lionel Richie have all had stranger’s lingerie thrown at them.

More recently, rapper Drake was hit was a bra while performing, though when he realised the cup size was 36G, he asked security to “locate this woman immediately”.

A sex toy

While performing at Lollapolooza, rapper Lil Nas X had a fan throw a fleshlight sex toy on stage, which the Old Town Road hitmaker held up to show to the crowd.

“Who threw they p.... on stage?” he said. If only former Finance Minister Steven Joyce had the same reaction after being hit in the face with a dildo at Waitangi.

Bracelets

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was forced to briefly abandon her concert mid-performance in June after a bracelet hit her in the eye.

Following an Eras Tour performance, pop star Taylor Swift had to run for cover between her stage and dressing room to dodge a sea of flying friendship bracelets.

Slaps and scratches

Sweet but Psycho hitmaker Ava Max was slapped and scratched by a fan while performing onstage, just days after Bebe Rexha was hit by the cellphone that left her with stitches.

An ‘object’

An unidentified flying object struck British pop star Harry Styles during a concert in Vienna in July, leading many fans to jump to the defence of their heartthrob, who was also hit in the face with Skittles last year.

The identity of the object which hit Styles remains unknown.

Special mention: Ozzy’s dead bat

On one fateful night in January 1982, Black Sabbath fan Mark Neal threw a “gift” to his favourite rockers during a show in Des Moines, Iowa: a dead bat, which ended up in the hands of frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne, thinking the bat was a rubber toy, ripped into it’s head and severed it clean, thus forever changing the course of concert history and cursing the singer to a lifetime of being asked about bat taste in interviews.

As he later wrote in his 2010 memoir I Am Ozzy, the incident was less than appetising and resulted in multiple doctor’s trips.

“Every night for the rest of the tour I had to find a doctor and get more rabies shots: one in each arse cheek, one in each thigh, one in each arm,” Osbourne wrote.

“Every one hurt like a bastard.”