New homegrown music show Noise Control will showcase local talent
A new live music show will begin filming in New Zealand this month to help support and show-off the skills of local artists.
First considered as a way to promote homegrown music during Covid-19 lockdowns, Noise Control will feature a music set and a chat with ten Kiwi musicians recorded in front of a live audience in Auckland.
The first season will be hosted by DJ duo The Katayanagi Twins – Rain and China. Guests include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi; Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt; DJ Melodownz; hip hop talent Chaii; indie artist Emma Dilemma, singer, producer and dancer Riiki Reid; songwriter Paige, 5-piece band Coterie, soul singer Muroki, and dream-pop outfit There’s a Tuesday.
“Get ready for a thrilling ride filled with unforgettable performances, great segments, and still-to-be-discovered gems,” said Noise Control showrunner, Vishal Vasan.
“Produced with a polished rawness that captures the true essence of Kiwi music, Noise Control is a must-watch for anyone who loves music.”
Fans can attend the in-person sessions at the Flying Fish Studios in Ponsonby or episodes will drop every Thursday on stuff.co.nz from August 24. Visit spark.co.nz/music to get your name on the door.