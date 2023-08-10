New homegrown music show Noise Control will showcase local talent

Troy Kingi thanks his whānau and friends after being announced as the winner of the 2021 Silver Scroll award for his song ‘All Your Ships Have Sailed’.

A new live music show will begin filming in New Zealand this month to help support and show-off the skills of local artists.

First considered as a way to promote homegrown music during Covid-19 lockdowns, Noise Control will feature a music set and a chat with ten Kiwi musicians recorded in front of a live audience in Auckland.

The first season will be hosted by DJ duo The Katayanagi Twins – Rain and China. Guests include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi; Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt; DJ Melodownz; hip hop talent Chaii; indie artist Emma Dilemma, singer, producer and dancer Riiki Reid; songwriter Paige, 5-piece band Coterie, soul singer Muroki, and dream-pop outfit There’s a Tuesday.

“Get ready for a thrilling ride filled with unforgettable performances, great segments, and still-to-be-discovered gems,” said Noise Control showrunner, Vishal Vasan.

“Produced with a polished rawness that captures the true essence of Kiwi music, Noise Control is a must-watch for anyone who loves music.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Troy Kingi takes a break from rehearsal at Massey University, prior to the release of a new single, Call my Name, from his new album Black Sea Golden Ladder.

Fans can attend the in-person sessions at the Flying Fish Studios in Ponsonby or episodes will drop every Thursday on stuff.co.nz from August 24. Visit spark.co.nz/music to get your name on the door.