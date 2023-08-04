The rise and fall of Lizzo: Why is the Queen of body positivity being cancelled?

She may be known as a fierce advocate for body positivity, but megastar Lizzo seems to be the latest artist on the verge of cancellation after allegations emerged about sexual harassment and hostile work environments from the Grrrls star’s dancers.

Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) hit super stardom in 2022 with the album Special, which featured the huge hit About Damn Time. Since the allegations emerged, she has lost more than 120,000 Instagram followers and about 100,000 TikTok followers, according to Los Angeles Times.

From her early success to where it all went wrong, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Lizzo allegations.

What’s the deal with the lawsuits?

It emerged this week that three former dancers have accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed in California.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo, along with her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

What exactly are the allegations?

There’s a bit to unpack in the lawsuit, but the complaint says Lizzo drew attention to a dancer’s weight after an appearance at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, and pressured dancers to engage with nude dancers at strip clubs in Amsterdam and in Paris.

NBC News reported in Amsterdam earlier this year members of the superstar’s crew joined her at a strip club, where the singer allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”.

Davis, was then allegedly goaded into touching the breast of one of the performers.

Stuff Lizzo has made headlines this week after a lawsuit was filed alleging toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment.

There are also claims that Lizzo took her crew to a nude cabaret bar without disclosing what the bar was, berated dancers and fired one on the spot for recording a meeting.

Davis also alleges she soiled her pants during a rehearsal because she was so afraid of losing her job.

The documents also show accusations against Quigley, including harassing dancers about religion and shaming them for having premarital sex.

The lawsuit also says Quigley publicly discussed one dancer’s virginity.

Have any other employees spoken out?

After the lawsuit was filed, two more women came forward backing up the allegations. Former dancer Courtney Hollinquest and Lizzo’s former creative director took to Instagram stories to add their support, reported Page Six.

Hollinquest, in a since-expired story, clarified she was not part of the lawsuit but, “this was very much my experience in my time there”.

Wilson shared Holliquest’s Instagram story, adding, “I haven’t been part of that world for around three years, for a reason”.

“I very much applaud the dancers' courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I'd appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Lizzo performin in New Zealand in July, 2023.

What makes these particular allegations so shocking?

Lizzo has been very vocal about body positivity and women’s rights since kicking off her career, becoming something of a champion and role model in both arenas.

According to the Daily Mail, she spoke to radio host Zane Lowe about people “saying shit” about her and said, “it's fat-phobic, and it's racist, and it's hurtful.

“If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like Rumors, the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look.”

She’s also publicly hit back at trolls inline in the past, like in May 2023, when author Layah Heilpern wrote on Twitter, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo reposted the comment, adding those types of comments make her “hate the world”, before calling out another comment falsely stating she eats plenty of fast food.

She added she “hated” Twitter.

“This is what my body looks like when I'm eating clean and working out.”

Instagram: @Lizzobeeating Lizzo in Hobbiton last month.

But she’s come under fire before, right?

She sure has, Lizzo faced public scrutiny for using a derogatory word for the disability community in her song Grrrls in 2022. The backlash was so bad she publicly apologised and changed the lyrics.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “GRRRLS”. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote at the time.

Has she spoken out about the latest allegations?

Lizzo posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram account on Thursday night (NZ time), calling out “false allegations” and “sensationalised stories”.

She said the last few days had been “gut wrenchingly difficult” and the allegations were “too outrageous not to be addressed”.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously ... With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she added.

Williams told CNN Lizzo's response "furthered my disappointment in regards to the situation, just because the facts are the facts", adding she hoped people would focus on facts, "rather than the court of public opinion".

Davis added: “Personally, looking at the response from Lizzo was so disheartening because she was there. She was there, and to fix your hand, to write on a piece of paper that you discredit everything we’re saying, is incredibly frustrating.”

Have any other celebrities spoken?

Not exactly, but Beyoncé seemed to skip over Lizzo’s name in a performance of Break My Soul this week, following the details of the allegations.

Lizzo usually appears in the lyrics, together with Nina Simone, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill in the pop star’s track celebrating black women in the entertainment industry.