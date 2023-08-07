Sticky Fingers cancel gig last minute as Kiwi frontman rushed to hospital

Australian band Sticky Fingers cancelled a Brisbane show at the last minute on Saturday night after Kiwi frontman Dylan Frost was unexpectedly rushed to hospital.

The rest of the band fronted a waiting crowd at Riverstage Brisbane, where Sticky Finger’s keys player Freddy Crabs broke the news of Frost’s hospitalisation and told the crowd “as best as we know, he’s ok”.

“Obviously this was a short time ago, so we can’t do the show. Sorry to put you out like this,” Crabs said.

“This is one of the best venues in Australia, we love coming here. We love you all. It’s killing me right now ... Please, just be respectful. We are so sorry, and we’ll keep you updated. It’s going to be alright. We’re sorry.”

The band later released a statement to their Instagram story, writing that “Dylan became very ill, and was rushed to hospital”.

“The band intend to reschedule for another date, and will reach out to fans. The band is very sorry to have let anyone down, and intend to make it up to everyone as best as they can,” the statement read.

The Sydney band has had its fair share of controversy over the years, with Frost, who has spoken in the past about mental health issues and alcoholism, acting out in violence on multiple occasions.

In August 2022, Frost apologised to fans after technical issues prompted the singer to punch his microphone, throw his guitar, and leave mid-performance during a Melbourne show.

In 2019, New South Wales police were called to a fight between Frost and Sticky Fingers’ bassist Paddy Cornwall. According to NME, Frost entered a rehabilitation facility in 2021 following a court case around the altercation.

Allegations of racism have also followed the band since 2016 after Frost was accused of abusing and threatening Aboriginal Australian singer Thelma Plum and her boyfriend.

Sticky Fingers were ejected from Byron Bay’s Bluesfest 2023 as multiple acts on the music festival’s lineup, including King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Sampa the Great, dropped out of the event following the announcement the band would be joining the show.