The 1975 hit with legal action by Malaysian festival after singer criticises anti-LGBT laws

Malaysian festival promoters are seeking financial compensation from UK band The 1975 after frontman Matty Healy launched a tirade against the country’s anti-LGBT laws.

The band performed at Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur on July 21, where Healy told the crowd he “made a mistake” by agreeing to perform in Malaysia.

“I don’t see the f...ing point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with. Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f...ing furious,” Healy said.

“And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

The 34-year-old singer then kissed his male bandmate Ross MacDonald and, thirty minutes later, the band were kicked offstage

Malaysia offers no LGBT rights in its legislation, nor are there any laws to protect the LGBT community from discrimination or hate crimes. Sodomy is a crime in the country, with punishment of up to 20 years in prison and physical abuse by the state.

An “immediate cancellation directive” was issued by the Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital the day following Healy’s stunt in line with the government’s “unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws.”

The About You hitmakers are now banned from performing in the country, and cancelled upcoming shows in Indonesia and Taiwan following the incident.

Now, Good Vibes’ festival promoters Future Sound Asia (FSA) are seeking a claim against the band, asserting the festival’s reputation had been “tarnished” by Healy’s actions and that they “intentionally contravened the agreement [the band] had with FSA”.

The FSA is seeking liability acknowledgement from the band, as well as financial compensation for damages incurred by the incident.

The 1975 are also facing a potential lawsuit from a group of Malaysian musicians and vendors also seeking compensation.