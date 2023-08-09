Did Dua Lipa copy Levitating?

British pop star Dua Lipa is facing yet another copyright lawsuit over her 2021 hit song Levitating, with accusations that she copied the song from a 1979 disco track.

A federal judge in New York says songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer could be able to prove in court the “substantial similarity” between Levitating and their song Wiggle and Giggle All Night, which was sung by Cory Daye.

The lawsuit was initially filed in March 2022, and at the time claimed Levitating shared “compositional elements” with Wiggle by duplicating its opening melody, Reuters reported.

The plaintiffs allege the two songs share a "repetitive rhythm" and "signature melody”, that Dua Lipa must have copied from their song.

In a statement, the plaintiff’s lawyers said they “have great respect for the artists of today but if their material is used there must be proper attribution and compensation. We look forward to conducting discovery and taking this case to trial".

However, in response, defence lawyers say it was implausible Dua Lipa had heard Wiggle before composing Levitating.

Levitating is one of Dua Lipa’s biggest hits, spending 77 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, reaching number 2.

The song has already been marred by a series of legal mind fields in the last year.

In June, a case was dismissed accusing Dua Lipa of copying a song from Florida reggae group Artikal Sound System, while a July lawsuit said she never got permission from the musician Bosko Kante to include a talk box recording of his in remixes of the hit.

Dua Lipa has yet to address the latest claims.

Earlier this year, pop star Ed Sheeran won a plagiarism case over his song Thinking Out Loud after he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s Lets Get It On.