The Feelers announce New Zealand summer tour following album release

280622 Photo: Supplied/ The Feelers The Feelers are celebrating the 21st Anniversary of the hit album Communicate with a nationwide winter tour, and will be playing at The Clubs of Marlborough on July 15. L-R Andy Lynch, Hamish Gee, James Reid, and Clinton Harris

New Zealand pop rock band The Feelers have announced a 17-stop tour of New Zealand at the end of the year following the release of their greatest hits album which dropped last month.

The tour kicks off on December 30 in Napier, heads to Upper Hutt for New Years Eve, then on to New Plymouth, Mount Maunganui, Coroglen, Waihi Beach, Arrowtown, Alexandra, Invercargill, Timaru, Christchurch, Kaikaoura, Nelson, Paihia, Whangapraraoa, Auckland and finishing up in Hamilton on February 2.

“I’m really looking forward to touring this album and venturing into a number of towns and venues not played before, as well as our favourite summer venues,” drummer Hamish Gee said.

Vocalist and guitarist James Reid, drummer Hamish Gee, guitarist Andy Lynch and bass player Clint Harris would be joined by keyboardist Andy Cochrane.

VIP tickets are up for grabs which will get fans an exclusive three song performance, the opportunity to take pictures with the band and early entry into the gig.

Tickets go on sale August 10 from eventfinda.co.nz with a full list of shows.

Capital Theatre and other “special guests” were opening for the band.