Foo Fighters bring Michael Bublé onstage for Haven't Met You Yet

US rock band Foo Fighters took a running joke a step further this weekend, bringing crooning superstar Michael Bublé onstage to perform his hit Haven’t Met You yet.

In a video circulating online, the Feeling Good singer is invited onstage by Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl as a “super fan”, after being spotted holding a sign that read “I <3 Bublé”.

“This motherf...er better know the song,” Grohl told the crowd, after repeatedly asking Bublé if he knew the words to the song.

On stage, the crooner pulled rock horns to the crowd as they belted the lyrics back to him.

“This guy is pretty good,” frontman Dave Grohl yelled.

The rock band has been including the song in one section of their set since session drummer Josh Freese was joined the band earlier this year, following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

During their first tour since Hawkins’ death, one section of their shows have been dedicated to hits from bands Freese has previously worked with, from Nine Inch Nails and Beastie Boys to the King of Christmas himself, Michael Bublé.

“Oh my God, it’s Michael Bublé,” Grohl laughed after the performance.

“We’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that f...ing song,’ and they walk up, and they know the first verse, they don’t know it.

“So this badass motherf...er – and I’m not even kidding – flew in today from Argentina to f...ing sing that song to you guys. There’s no such thing as taking a joke too far”.

The band is returning to New Zealand in January to play three shows – in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, after a tour in late 2022 was cancelled after the death of Hawkins.

In March 2022, the band said they would not break up and told fans they would see them soon. Their latest album But Here We Are was released on June 2.

Hawkins died in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia, in March 2022. He had multiple substances in his body at the time of death.

“We are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” Foo Fighters said in a statement.

The band was formed “to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” and that their global community of fans had created “a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together”, the statement said.