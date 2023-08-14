The 1975 face $4 million bill after bandmates’ kiss

The organisers of a Malaysian music festival that was cancelled after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy kissed a male bandmate on stage are seeking £2.1 million (NZ$4.4m) in damages from the band.

Future Sound Asia, which ran the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur last month, is offering refunds to ticket holders after what it claims was a breach of contract by The 1975.

The three-day festival was cancelled on its first day, leading to the event’s reputation being “tarnished”, the promoters claim.

The band were just 30 minutes into their set when Healy launched into an expletive-laden attack on Malaysia’s government and its strict laws banning homosexuality.

Shortly after kissing bassist Ross McDonald, he told the audience “we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur”.

Healy, who is straight, called the country’s laws “ridiculous”.

In between swigs from a bottle, he said the government were “a bunch of f...... retards”.

He went on to tell the crowd his appearance at the Malaysian festival had been a “mistake” and implied he was unaware of the government’s laws around homosexuality beforehand.

Scott Garfitt/AP The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

“I’ve done this before. I’ve gone to a country where it’s ridiculous, f...... ridiculous to tell people what they can do with that and that,” he said.

“When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy said. “I don’t see the f...... point, right, I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, with acts punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

While convictions are rare, the government has been pushing for tougher action against social media users for “promoting the LGBT lifestyle”.

Following the tirade, the government said the show would be cancelled, sparking anger among audience members who had bought tickets for the three-day festival, which was to be headlined by The Strokes on the last day.

David Dinesh Mathew, a lawyer for Future Sounds Asia, said in a statement on Friday: “I can confirm that my firm issued a seven-day letter of claim to the UK band 1975 demanding for RM12.3 million in damages on behalf of Future Sound Asia.”

Mathew said Healy’s representative signed a pre-show written assurance that the band would “adhere to all local guidelines and regulations” in their set.

The band have until Monday to respond to the letter.