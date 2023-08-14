Is Lorde getting ready to drop a new album? Here are the clues

Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

New songs, new sounds, and a throwback photo set: Lorde’s fans are convinced the Kiwi pop star has another album up her sleeve, and it could be arriving soon.

The rumour mill kicked into full swing after the singer showcased two new untitled songs, which fans have dubbed Silver Moon and Invisible Ink, while performing at the UK’s Boardmasters Festival on Saturday.

The songs appeared to hint at a return to the moody nighttime bangers of her sophomore work Melodrama following her most recent, summer-inspired album Solar Power, which drew mixed reviews from critics after its release.

It’s not just the arrival of new music that has fans talking: on Friday, the 26-year-old star sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of fluorescent-lit photos to her Instagram page, which also drew comparisons to the colour-coding of Melodrama.

The photos showed the singer, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, taking a swim after headlining Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway, where she performed reworked versions of her Solar Power hits for what she described as the “night vision edition of the Solar Power Tour”.

“These times are beautiful, and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” her post read.

Matt Hurley/Stuff Fans of Lorde are convinced the Kiwi pop star has a new album on the way.

“No this is not the start of anything out there, just want you to know there’s a light on inside me ... show it to you soon.”

Lorde had already confirmed to Ensemble in February that work on her fourth album had begun, and that she wasn’t ruling out a 2023 release.

“It’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f...ing can and then that ends up taking different forms,” she said at the time.

“But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.”

New video of “Invisible Ink”, a brand new song Lorde played tonight. pic.twitter.com/3nKM2oLeyw — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 12, 2023

Her third and latest album Solar Power was released in 2021 – after a four-year wait between her debut album Pure Heroine and follow-up Melodrama, fans may have expected Lorde’s fourth album to take a little while longer to arrive.

Even if the hints are all a wild goose chase, there’s proof the singer, at least, set foot in a recording studio: in June, she posted a selfie in front of a microphone with the caption “lots of love, and see you ... soon.”