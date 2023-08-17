What is life like as a Wiggle? 'Being a Wiggle has to be part of who you are as a person.'

In a private corner of an Auckland hotel, the touring members of the Wiggles – decked out in their bright block-coloured costumes – are being briefed on a full day of press ahead.

Formed in the early 1990s as a foursome before growing rapidly into a global phenomenon, these Aussie entertainers are almost as famous for the trademark finger point, as they are for songs about red cars.

The only original member Anthony Field has his ukulele, alongside purple wiggle Lachie, Simon in red and Tsehay in yellow, together with supporting members John, Caterina and Lucia.

We’re chatting shortly after 7am, and it wasn’t an early bedtime for 60-year-old Field, who was up cheering on the Matilda’s in the semi-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night.

He’s gutted his home country lost, but England were, “so good”. Although watching the game in Aotearoa ahead of The Wiggles National tour, he was surprised to see that Kiwis were throwing more support England’s way than Australia’s.

And while Wednesday may have been a late night for football-loving Wiggles, those early starts are simply a way of life for the group members, whose current ages range from 17 to 60.

In New Zealand, they’re pulling off 19 shows across eight days and seven towns. They’ll have one day off.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Wiggles were all smiles the day before embarking on a New Zealand tour of 19 shows over eight days.

While on tour, soundcheck kicks of around 8am, which means everyone needs to be ready to go for early morning lobby calls.

And if the Wiggles are feeling the effects of an early start today, they’re not showing it. Despite the age differences or the merging of members, the laughter and banter feels unforced. And the gentle ribbing natural.

“Some of us are early and some of us are late,” laughs Caterina, as fellow member John pointedly insists the men of the group are always on time for soundcheck.

“We’re doing our makeup,” she laughs.

“The boys don’t realise it takes a bit of time for the girls to get ready.”

When you’re a member of a band that is adored by children across the world, it’s understandable you’d always need to be in character. Seeing a Wiggle as an everyday person would be a little like seeing Santa sneaking out for smoko at the back of a mall.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Red Wiggle Simon Pryce says being a Wiggle is “part of who you are as a person”.

But is it tough to always have to be in the role?

“No, being a Wiggle has to be part of who you are as a person,” insists Simon.

“We can’t be people who are out at 3am, you just can’t. It’s kind of innately who we are.”

The comment is met with a stream of laughter around the breakfast bar, aimed at Anthony who mentions something about the previous night – indecipherable over the noise.

“It was an exception,” he says, and Caterina agrees, “once every four years”.

But, late night football games aside, there’s still a job to be done the following day.

It’s a job that the group’s youngest member, 17-year-old Tsehay likes to kick off with a power breakfast of fruit and coco-pops before heading into full schedules that – on show days – demands the team is costumed and show-ready for that early morning lobby call, before rehearsals, performances and meeting fans.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A touring day usually kicks off with an 8am soundcheck.

And there’s little time for post-show parties, when the skivvies come off it’s generally time to get on the road again.

After Aotearoa, The Wiggles will be in the US and Canada In late September for a 16-date tour (while Dorothy the Dinosaur pulls her own shows in Australia) before the group heads home to Australia for a further 16 dates in November.

The Wiggles begin the New Zealand tour in Auckland on August 18, then drive the big red bus through Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and finish in Dunedin.