Talking Heads to reunite for the first time in 21 years

Legendary American new wave band Talking Heads are set to reunite for the first time in 21 years for a special Q+A session to mark the re-release of their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense.

David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison will sit down with director Spike Lee at the Toronto Film Festival, the first time all four members have been together in public since they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In the proceeding years since their last reunion, the relationship between frontman Byrne and the other members has been fractious at best, making this latest reunion a surprise for many.

Byrne, in particular, has been at the receiving end of personal jibes from Weymouth and Frantz in particular, both who said the singer was unpleasant to work with.

Frantz also took aim at Byrne in his autobiography released in 2020 saying “he [Byrne] can’t imagine that anyone else would be important”. He also described Byrne as being “insecure” and “transactional”.

The Q+A where the reunion will take place will follow a screening of the newly restored Stop Making Sense film, which many deem to be the best live concert film of all time. The film will be released on September 22.

Talking Heads found success in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Psycho Killer, Burning Down The House and This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody), but split up in 1991.

Over the last 30 years, Byrne has had a successful solo career, collaborating with the likes of Brian Eno and St Vincent. Weymouth and Frantz continued their successful 1980s group Tom Tom Club.

There is no word yet whether any performances will follow.