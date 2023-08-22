Idina Menzel reinvents herself – with a dance album and quirky TikToks

Back in 2019, Menzel told us how much the role has changed her life and how she's a powerful single woman!

Peering through a wrought-iron gate in her backyard, Idina Menzel bobs her head to the beat as she lip-syncs, "Got a beast inside, and I'm waking it up”.

She struts down the street in skinny jeans, passionately emoting with her hands in an impromptu dance. Another day, she jumps on a trampoline and sashays down a rickety set of stairs in a cropped T-shirt that reads: "Get in loser, we're going to book club."

It's all part of the singer's steady stream of unexpected TikToks, in which she has also lounged in an empty bathtub while petting a dog, stopped traffic to pose in the street – and offered commentary on everything from coyote-feeding etiquette to toxicity and domesticity.

The videos are set to snippets of the 52-year-old chanteuse's new dance pop album Drama Queen. Dance pop – a disco-inspired subgenre that's up-tempo enough for nightclubs but catchy enough for radio – is a departure for Menzel, and she has adopted the bolder online presence to go with it.

Menzel has been hesitant to embrace social media. She has been on TikTok since 2019, but only posted sporadically until she ramped up her output this summer.

"I've just been trying to have fun with it," she says over Zoom from New York's Fire Island, where she was vacationing. "Get out of my head, lean into the fact that I have this new music that I'm excited to share and just bring out the silly side of me."

By Gen Z's social media standards, Menzel's viral efforts are less than cool. Yet coming from the Tony winner best known for originating the role of Elphaba in Wicked and voicing Elsa in Disney's Frozen movies, the chaotic reinvention is refreshingly unpredictable.

Jack Hall/Getty Images Idina Menzel says her, still unrealised, dream is to put out an "Evanescence-type of album with a wall of guitars".

And her fans are loving it. Talia Buksbazen, a 23-year-old student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, says Menzel's TikToks inspired her to make her own TikTok re-creating Menzel's Beast street dance in her dorm room. Her friends on campus mainly know Menzel from Frozen, Buksbazen says, and don't "fully understand how iconic Idina is" to appreciate her dance pop or her TikToks.

"I know queen behaviour when I see it," Buksbazen says. "This is totally camp."

During Menzel's early days playing weddings and bar mitzvahs on Long Island in the 1980s, her goal was to get a record deal, not land a Broadway role. Instead, the powerhouse mezzo-soprano first found fame onstage in Rent and Wicked, and later earned living-room ubiquity from belting the nine-times platinum Let It Go from Frozen.

Over the years, she has released several solo albums on various labels, including pop records, Christmas compilations and a 1998 indie rock album that, she jokes, "only like three people bought”. But that work has largely been eclipsed by her Broadway and Disney roles.

Supplied Idina Menzel’s Drama Queen is out now.

Her still unrealised dream, she says, is to put out an "Evanescence-type of album with a wall of guitars" (though she fears a hard rock turn "might scare people"), and she is eager to shatter people's expectations of her music with Drama Queen.

"I'm tired of adhering to a formula and to what people think that I should be doing," Menzel says, cradling a mug of coffee, each fingernail painted a different shade of blue. "Because I got my start on Broadway, people just assume that you can't do anything else. This album is about saying, 'Screw all of that’."

The disco eras of such singers as Barbra Streisand and Cher inspired Menzel to take the leap, and she worked on Drama Queen with collaborators including Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters and the legendary producer Nile Rodgers to give her "some street cred”. The result is a collection of nine songs, all co-written by Menzel, that she hopes particularly resonates with her queer fans, who, she says, have been "inspiring me all these years and teaching me how to live my own life as honestly and authentically as I can”.

Supplied Idina Menzel starred opposite James Marsden in last year’s Disenchanted.

The album's breakout single, Beast, was written and recorded in about a day, says producer and songwriter Sir Nolan, whose work includes Carly Rae Jepsen's Cut to the Feeling and Selena Gomez's Rare.

"It's always a risk when you try something new, and it is really tough for women [in the music industry]. They get pigeonholed, especially over the age of 30, or even younger," Nolan says. "This was Idina's vision and her idea. She was very confident and ready for it."

Menzel is less assured about her social media presence. Her TikTok strategy is simple: "I don't have one," she says.

She usually films the videos around the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, actor Aaron Lohr, and her 13-year-old son, Walker – like the gate that stops the dog from getting out or the steps to her son's treehouse, which has become her own sanctuary.

"My son is often pretty critical," Menzel says. "He's like, 'Oh, that's so cringy, Mom. I should run your TikTok’."

Menzel's TikToks are, in fact, a group effort, involving the prodding of her friend Erin Privratsky, whom she has known since her Wicked days, and members of her team, who assist with the technical aspects of posting. They also suggest captions, but the singer says she tends to override them and come up with her own concepts.

"I change it because it just doesn't feel right, or it feels like I'm trying to cater to younger people," she says. "People aren't stupid. They're going to sense when it's being forced and contrived."

The result is a surprising hodgepodge of content that's introducing her new tracks to listeners who may have otherwise missed them. Video responses from the singer King Princess, ensemble actors in an Arizona production of Beauty and the Beast and two fully costumed cast members on the Cats Asia tour have also helped spread the word.

SUPPLIED Idina Menzel gained a whole new fanbase after voicing Elsa in Frozen and Frozen II.

Menzel says that because of the deified characters she's played, she is often expected to be a role model for female empowerment, even when she doesn't always feel empowered in her own life.

Ultimately, Drama Queen is her attempt to change that.

"There's a difference between having a big singing voice and having a real voice inside you that can actually be heard," she says. "This is a reminder to myself."

Idina Menzel’s Drama Queen is out now.