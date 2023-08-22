The Breeders to support Foo Fighters in New Zealand

An amazing video has emerged of Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl inviting his eight-year-old daughter Harper to play the drums on stage.

Alternative 1990s band The Breeders have been announced to support Foo Fighters in New Zealand in January.

Formed in 1988 in Ohio, US, the Breeders have released five albums since the 1990s debut, Pod.

Known for the hits Last Splash and Cannonball, the Breeders current lineup is the same as the 1993 Last Splash era, with twins Kelley Deal, Kim Deal on vocals and guitar, Josephine Wiggs on bass and drummer Jim MacPherson.

US rock band Foo Fighters are playing three shows in January, 2024; in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

It is their first tour of both countries since 2018. A tour in late 2022 was cancelled after the death of band member Taylor Hawkins.

Nearly a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, the band said they would not break up and told fans they would see them soon.

Supplied The Breeders will perform with Foo Fighters in January in new Zealand.

Hawkins died in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia, in March 2022. He had multiple substances in his body at the time of death.

Foo Fighters will perform Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on Saturday, January 20, Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Wednesday, January 24 and Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday, January 27, 2024.