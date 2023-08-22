The Weeknd will play one New Zealand show at Auckland's Eden Park

R&B star The Weeknd will return to New Zealand for the first time in six years for a late 2023 stadium show.

The Blinding Lights singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will perform at the 50,000-seat Eden Park in Auckland on December 7.

The Weeknd’s tour will finally see the Canadian bring hits from his album After Hours to NZ shores following tour legs in Europe and North America, which kicked off in July 2022 after Covid-19 postponements.

He last performed in New Zealand in 2017.

HBO From the creator of Euphoria, starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp

The 33-year-old’s most recent project was the short-lived HBO series The Idol, in which the singer portrays entreprenuer and cult leader Tedros.

In May, the Tesfaye told W Magazine he was “getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter” and perform under his birth name.

One NZ customers will be able to access a ticket pre-sale from 11am August 25 until 10pm August 29.

Live Nation pre-sale will run for 23 hours from August 31 until September 1, before the general ticket sale at 11am.