Remember the failed Fyre Festival? Tickets are on sale for part II

Netflix's exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival.

If you’ve ever wanted to blow almost US$500 (NZ$843) on a music festival with no date, location or artists, to a guy who’s fresh out of jail after pleaded guilty to fraud from his last festival, you’re in luck.

Billy McFarland – than man behind the 2017 disastrous Fyre Festival – was released from prison in May, 2022, and he’s getting ready for round two of the notorious music non-event.

He served almost four years after pleading guilty to fraud charges following the festival, which became infamous when attendees – some of whom had paid tens of thousands of dollars for their tickets – arrived to find an inadequate number of disaster relief tents with bare mattresses and cheese sandwiches instead of promised gourmet food.

None of the listed headliners, which included rock band Blink-182, performed and the event was called off after just one disaster-filled day.

The drama was also the subject of the Netflix documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

If you missed out on securing your spot to the worst music festival that never was, fear not. Those really keen can secure a ticket now, there are 100 up for grabs in the US$500 tier.

Wanting a more VIP experience? Tiers ranging from US $799 (NZ$1349) to $7,999 (NZ$13.496) will be “coming soon” according to a recent TikTok video.

NETFLIX Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary, "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened," talks about the real damage done by Ja Rule, left, and Billy McFarland's festival.

If you’re looking to make travel arrangements, you’ll need to wait though. There’s no word on location of dates, yet.

The website suggests it is “targeted for the end of 2024” and is expected to be in the Caribbean.

In the same video, McFarland (who owes US $26 million (NZ$43.8 million) to investors of the first attempt) spoke of his plans for Fyre Festival II.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland said.

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen. How I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me, while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level.”

McFarland also said he would be doing “pop-ups and events across the world”.

“This is your change to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s f...ing go.”