DNA breakthrough in former AC/DC manager’s murder

DNA linked to two crime scenes has led to a person of interest being identified in the 1993 cold case murder of former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye, and a hair on his shirt has yielded a second lead.

Dye, 41, died in hospital on Christmas Day after he was found bashed in Sydney’s Darlinghurst on December 23, 1993. He had released a debut solo album shortly before his death under the stage name Cris Kemp.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTQ+ hate crimes, which is being conducted in Sydney, sent Dye’s jeans and shirt for forensic testing for the first time this year. None of Dye’s clothing had ever been sent for forensic analysis by New South Wales Police.

“For a period of 30 years the exhibits do not appear to have been properly examined,” Meg O’Brien, one of a team of counsel assisting the inquiry, said at a hearing on Tuesday.

In an explosive hearing in June, the inquiry revealed that a blood stain on Dye’s jeans had yielded a DNA profile from a man dubbed unknown male A, and that this profile was linked to a second crime scene.

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard that a DNA match had been confirmed and a person of interest had been identified: a man who allegedly committed a break and enter in Sydney’s Glenwood in February 2002. A blood swab was obtained from that crime scene. The man’s name was suppressed by the inquiry.

The person of interest had a substantial criminal history, the inquiry heard, and he had been arrested in late 1993 and early 1994 for his involvement in two fights, including an assault on a German tourist near Kings Cross. The man died by suicide in 2002.

The discovery of a person of interest some 30 years after Dye’s death “demonstrates the importance of ensuring the timely and/or repeated forensic testing of exhibits even in cold cases”, the lead counsel assisting the inquiry, Peter Gray, SC, and O’Brien said in written submissions released on Tuesday.

“It is regrettable that, in Mr Dye’s case, this step was not taken at any time after December 1993 until the inquiry did so in 2023, by which time [the man’s] death and the loss or destruction of relevant records have made it significantly more difficult to pursue this lead.”

Counsel assisting said it was not possible to draw any conclusion about “what role, if any, [the man] played in Mr Dye’s death” and “there was eyewitness evidence that three men were seen standing around Mr Dye, moving him around and then running away”.

The inquiry sent multiple hairs found on Dye’s denim shirt, t-shirt and a piece of paper for forensic testing earlier this year. One hair from his shirt provided a partial DNA profile that had been labelled unknown male B, the inquiry heard.

“It has not been possible to obtain any further DNA markers from that exhibit because of the passage of time, even with current technologies. If this hair had been examined or re-examined earlier, there is a chance that it would have been discovered in a less aged and/or degraded state and would have permitted a more fruitful analysis,” counsel assisting said in written submissions.

Counsel assisting submitted to the head of the inquiry, Supreme Court judge John Sackar, that he consider recommending in his final report that NSW Police monitor DNA databases “with a view to identifying a match to unknown male B”.

“Further recommendations in relation to Mr Dye will be contained in the confidential section of the report,” counsel assisting said.

The inquiry previously heard that the state’s Forensic & Analytical Science Service found two pieces of paper in Dye’s shirt pocket when they were asked to conduct testing this year. This included a Post-it style note bearing a handwritten name and phone number.

“It is clear to the inquiry that these pieces of paper had never previously been found or noticed,” O’Brien said during Tuesday’s hearing. She submitted that “the failure to find these pieces of paper is extraordinary”.

The man whose name was written on the Post-it note told the inquiry that he was not contacted by police following Dye’s death and was not aware of the note until it was shown to him by inquiry staff in March this year, counsel assisting said.

Counsel assisting said the inquiry had “conducted several private hearings in relation to the death of Mr Dye. That evidence will be the subject of a confidential part of the report of the inquiry in due course”.

The inquiry heard Dye was gay or possibly bisexual, and O’Brien said there was “reason to suspect that the attack was motivated by LGBTQ+ bias, either in whole or in part”.

The inquiry was due to deliver a report to the governor by August 30. The deadline was extended last week to December 15.