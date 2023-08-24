Don McGlashan inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

As 2023’s New Zealand Music Hall of Fame inductee, Don McGlashan’s name fits well against other Kiwi greats like Dave Dobbyn, When the Cat’s Away and the Herbs.

But that doesn’t mean the iconic Kiwi musician has been immune to plenty of moments where he, “felt I was the wrong guy for the job”.

It was a feeling that was especially strong when living with his band The Mutton Birds in the UK.

“I felt like a basketball player who was hired to play rugby,” he says of the self-doubt at the time.

At 64, the singer, songwriter and player of many instruments has been a part of New Zealand’s music scene for more than four decades. He’s made a name for himself as a solo artist, and fronted some of the biggest names in Aotearoa, including Blam Blam Blam and internationally acclaimed the Mutton Birds.

But when asked to pick a memorable career moment, he pauses before recalling a time before the number one albums, the music awards or the massive hits like Dominion Road and Anchor Me.

Instead, what stands out is a gig his band played at an Auckland nightclub when he was 15. Because of his age, it was technically illegal, and despite being asked to play Beatles covers, “we thought we were cooler than that, so we played old David Bowie covers”.

But it was when the fledgling musician played a song he’d written himself that something clicked.

Abigail Dougherty Musician Don McGlashan will be inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame at the Silver Scroll Awards on October 4.

“I got the sense some people were in the audience leaning in and listening to it,” he says. It was then he knew that playing music to people was what he wanted to do.

Now, almost five decades later, it’s that audience connection that still drives McGlashan, who is getting ready to embark on a nationwide tour around Aotearoa in August and September.

And while being inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame is a “thrill”, for McGlashan it’s that chemistry with the audience that really, “sustains you as a musician”.

It was back in 1981 when McGlashan - now old enough to play in nightclubs - joined punk band the Whizz Kids which later became Blam Blam Blam. Next came The Front Lawn in 1985, followed by the legendary Mutton Birds in 1991.

With the Mutton Birds McGlashan spent time living in the UK, where – as the only member of the band with kids - he found it, “really hard” being away from home.

And he often felt like he couldn’t, “come up with the goods”.

It didn’t help that it was the 1990s “lad rock” heyday, with bands like Oasis and Blur the hitmakers of the time. Had there been a music label boardroom discussion on likely bands to make it in the UK, McGlashan admits, “it wouldn’t be us”.

Robert Charles/Stuff McGlashan plays with the Mutton Birds.

But, now, as 2023’s NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee, McGlashan says it’s “humbling” to sitting alongside other iconic Kiwi names.

They’re a community of people, “who have devoted their lives to music in this space. That’s a real thrill.”

But he quickly brings talk of his achievements back to what he really loves – the connection between artist and audience.

“I’ve had a top ten album in every decade of my career ... It does your head in if you reduce what you do to those numbers,” he says.

“I find the most exciting thing is when people come up after a gig and say, ‘[this] song helped me through this bad patch or kept me sane ... This song or that song helped me get my bearings’.”

And when it comes to live shows, there’s a sense of magic in the audience, too, which was the basis for a track from his 2022 album Bright November Morning.

The song is called Lights Come On, and he first tried to pen it more than a decade ago when the Mutton Birds toured with Simple Minds in Europe.

Stuff Don McGlashan says the connection between audience and artist is was, “sustains” him as a musician.

He recalls standing in the audience surrounded by a sea of lighters being held up and thinking, “this is something ancient and beautiful I’m standing amongst”.

He didn’t know how to put that feeling into song, however, until years later when Covid halted gigs and the ability to experience that feeling of waiting for a show to start and, “the sense of this violent wave of energy that’s about to happen”.

When asked about being an artist in New Zealand, especially in earlier years, McGlashan admits it’s, “not an easy country to have a career in the arts”.

He describes what were, “weird Kiwi somersaults that people did – just the pure lack of support for local ideas and local stories”.

He recalls times with the Mutton Birds when people would ask if they planned to change lyrics to songs like Dominion Road when they went overseas. There was an idea that nobody would be interested in local places or themes.

It’s better now, he says, and name checks local creatives like Lorde and Thor director Taika Waititi as New Zealanders that have helped, “bring New Zealand to the world”.

“It has been really cool to watch that unfolding around me.”

And now, almost 50 years on from that gig as a 15-year-old McGlashan says he only recently realised, “I can’t do anything else”. It’s a feeling that’s helped ease any feelings of doubt.

“That monkey’s off my back now. I don’t have those voices saying, ‘at some point you should have a proper job’.”

Don McGlashan will be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on Wednesday 4 October at Spark Arena, Auckland