Florence Welch reveals she underwent life-saving surgery following cancelled gigs

The frontwoman for British indie band Florence + the Machine has revealed she had life-saving surgery, following the cancellation of recent gigs.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Florence Welch revealed to her 2.2 million Instagram followers she had to have emergency surgery that “saved my life”.

The Dog Days Are Over hit maker recently announced the band had to cancel gigs at the Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine festivals.

The group’s UK tour ended in November last year when she broke her foot.

Apologising for cancelling recent shows, Welch wrote that, “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life”.

She also wrote that her feet are fine, and she will be back to “close out the tour” for the band’s final two dates in Spain and Portugal in early September.

“Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine revealed she had surgery to save her life.

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions,” Welch continued.

“But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

In November last year, Welsh cancelled the band’s Dance Fever tour after revealing she had been performing on a broken foot.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage,” she wrote at the time.

Dance Fever is the band’s sixth album and was released in 2022.