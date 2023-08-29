Noise Control: Chaii reveals her 'stunt driver' film credit was a 'bit of a joke'

Persian-Kiwi rapper and producer Chaii said while she has a film credit as a stunt driver, it was a “bit of a joke”.

In the debut episode of Noise Control, the Iranian-born artist (real name Mona Sanei) was working on the Aotearoa film Alien Addiction when they needed someone to do the, “crazy driving”.

“I’m not a stunt driver,” she told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins) of the new live music show highlighting local artists.

Chaii emerged on the NZ music scene with her debut single Digibasse in 2019. Her first EP, Lightswitch, was released in 2020 and was followed by Pineapple Pizza, her six track sophomore EP, in 2021.

Her latest single, Drippin in Gold dropped in July this year.

As well as a film credit, she’s featured on ads for Apple, which she described as “buzzy”. Although as a former footballer, her highlight was the track Lightswitch being featured on the FIFA 21 EA Games soundtrack.

Flying Fish Persian-Kiwi artist Chaii on her "joke" credit as a stunt driver on Noise Control.

She also spoke to the hosts about spending time in LA and travelling for work, saying there’s a different energy in the US, but there’s, “nothing like home”.

