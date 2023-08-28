The Weeknd adds another date to New Zealand tour
Canadian R&B star The Weeknd has announced a second date for his 2023 New Zealand Tour.
The 33-year-old singer will play a second show at Auckland’s Eden Park on December 8, as well as his originally scheduled performance at the same venue on December 7.
A spokesperson for Live Nation said the “demand for The Weeknd’s December 7th show in New Zealand was unprecedented and one of the busiest pre-sales in Ticketmaster New Zealand’s history”.
The 33-year-old’s most recent project was the short-lived HBO series The Idol, in which the singer portrays entrepreneur and cult leader Tedros.
In May, the Tesfaye told W Magazine he was “getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter” and perform under his birth name.
The Weeknd last performed in New Zealand in 2017, at Auckland’s Spark Arena.
The Live Nation, Binance, Ticketmaster and Venue pre-sales for both shows commences 11am August 31 until 10am September 1.
General public tickets for both shows will go on sale on September 1 at 11am.