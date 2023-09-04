Noise Control: Kiwi artist Paige's new single makes her 'feel strong'

Auckland singer-songwriter Paige said her latest single Aquarian was inspired by her mother.

In the latest episode of Noise Control, the pop artist - whose full name is Paige Tapara – told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins) she is a Cancerian, but, “my mum inspired the song, because she is a boss. I want to be a boss like my Aquarius mother”.

She also spoke about her muse, her goal of playing Laneway and writing songs based on personal experiences.

Paige released her debut EP, Always Growing in 2020. In 2021, she won Best Māori Artist at the Waiata Māori Music Awards. Her upcoming debut full-length album, King Clown – featuring Aquarian - is due for release October 13.

Noise Control is a collaboration between Spotify and Spark NZ and is a 10-episode series dropping on Stuff every Thursday.

Each episode showcases two singles, a surprise cover and a chat with an Aotearoa musician. Future guests will include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi; Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt and indie artist Emma Dilemma.