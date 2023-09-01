Charlie Puth just wants to put his phone down and enjoy New Zealand

US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is lounging on a plush green couch in his sunny California home when we get together for a Zoom call.

With a white tank top and tousled hair, the 31-year-old pop star looks relaxed ahead of the Asia/Australasian leg of his Charlie The Live Experience tour, which will wrap up with a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 4.

He’s only ever spent five hours in New Zealand before, for a promotional event that saw him mostly stuck at Auckland Airport six years ago. Despite his global success since then, the New Jersey native says being able to take his music on a world tour is still humbling.

“At one point I thought that my friends there had forgotten about my musical existence, just because I feel like I’ve neglected [Kiwis] because I haven’t been there in such a long time,” Puth says.

“Some of my earliest records were broken by you guys out there. I remember when One Call Away came out, and the first place it went to number one on iTunes was in New Zealand.

“The fact that I’ve been welcomed with such wide open arms ... I’m very humbled.”

He says his international tour is a concert experience that thrives on audience participation, a chance to “lead the musically inspired in wanting to make their own music afterwards.”

Marc Piasecki Puth performs alongside Elton John during Paris’ Global Citizen Live concert in 2021

“It’ll make more sense when you’re there,” he grins.

The singer had documented the making of his third album, Charlie, for an audience of millions on TikTok, giving fans an insight into Puth’s artistic processes – whether that be sampling the sound of light flicking on in his single Light Switch, or the sigh of an “oh no” from an executive which later inspired his collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, Left and Right.

“My goal is to take the not musical thing and make it musical ... finding the seemingly most unmusical thing that could never be an instrument, finding some sort of tonality in it, and turning it into an instrument,” Puth says.

“That’s how most of the songs I’ll end up playing at the show in New Zealand came about, just this plucky thing in my mind that ended up being the electric acoustic guitar combination. It feels the most human that way.”

In a sense, the third album was a reintroduction for Puth, who didn’t connect with the rushed work of his first album, which came off the back of the chart-topping hit See You Again.

“I never want to fall into the trap of sounding the same or making the same songs over and over again, I like to try and reinvent myself every time I put out an album,” he says.

Puth says his biggest inspiration in song making is other people – whatever they’re thinking, doing, saying, and feeling. He could be a people watcher as well, when he’s not hiding in his house.

“I take note of people, because ultimately it's not about me, it's about making something musical that goes alongside what people are experiencing,” Puth says.

“Most of the time we’re experiencing something similar – it’s dialect, clothing choices, technology, and the way people experience things that changes – and hopefully I’m there to musically mirror that.”

He’s already started working on his new album, a fourth for the singer, which he expects will be done by the New Year.

For now, he’s looking forward to taking a breather in New Zealand once the tour wraps up, with no plans in place yet to hit Aotearoa’s celebrity favourite sights Hobbiton or Waiheke Island – he just hopes to be able to take in the scenery without social media interference.

“I just want to be off of my phone, and hope that there’s an off day when I can just take in the culture. I don’t need to take a picture of that, that’s something that can really stick with you and be pretty profound,” Puth says.

“I remember going to Amsterdam for the first time and almost getting hit by a bicycle – I never forgot that. I didn’t need to be on social media or anything, I just immersed in the culture, so I just hope I have time to be immersed in New Zealand’s culture.

“I sometimes tell myself that in order to remain creative you have to pretend its 2006 and there are less things to know about online.”