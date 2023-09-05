What's going on at soggy Burning Man, where one person has died?

Torrential rain battered the area, turning the ground into a mud bath.

With one confirmed death, 72,000 punters still stuck in a flooded Nevada desert and more possible bad weather on the way, this year’s annual Burning Man Festival has become a congregation of mud-soaked party-goers that, as of now, can’t leave.

Rumours of an ebola outbreak at the playa (the desert area in Black Rock City that hosts the event every year) are being debunked as quickly as they appear, and photos show mud-logged festival-goers and half sunken RVs, but what is happening at Burning Man?

What’s known about the death?

One person is confirmed to have died at the festival, which organisers said was, “unrelated to the weather”.

A statement from organisers on Monday afternoon confirmed he was a, “male, approximately 40 years old” who died on Friday (local time).

The local Sheriffs' department earlier said in a statement the family had been notified.

“As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time.”

Burning Man attendees are still being asked to stay put, after flooding hit the area on the weekend.

What is Burning Man, anyway?

Started in 1986, Burning Man has grown to an annual arts and community week-long festival in Nevada, US. It focusses heavily on self-reliance, and attendees (or “burners”) build villages and share and trade supplies.

Its namesake is the burning of a large wooden effigy called The Man on the second to last night.

Are people still stuck there?

Yes, organisers estimate about 72,000 are currently onsite. They are being asked to remain in place until the roads are dry enough for people to get out.

The most recent update from festival organisers said while conditions have improved, the roads are still too wet and muddy.

They plan to start the “exodus” on Monday morning (local time), if conditions get better.

The roads around Burning Man are still too wet and muddy for people to leave safely.

Has the weather cleared up?

Unfortunately there’s still a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the daylight hours (local time) on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night and the possibility of gusty winds.

Monday is expected to be fine.

Just how isolated are these people?

The Black Rock City location of Burning Man is in the Nevada desert, 17km away from the nearest town – Gerlach. As of 2018 the town had a population of 107 people.

The nearest known city with accommodation is Reno, which is a two-hour drive away.

Some people are escaping though, right?

Some have been leaving the festival and walking to a spot to wait for transport organised by the festival.

People have also had luck leaving in 4WD or all-terrain vehicles, but “most other types of vehicles” are getting stuck – causing more delays for others.

The latest statement has again asked punters not to leave the site.

US DJ and producer Diplo, however, had a gig to play in Washington DC, and reportedly walked 8km with comedian Chris Rock on Sunday and hitched a ride out with a fan.

What about the toilets?

Overflowing toilets and the inability to empty them has been a huge talking point on social media, which has had rumour cogs turning.

On Monday afternoon, organisers said sanitation trucks are “moving through the city ensuring portable toilets are functional and clean.”

Some may have been prepared anyway, however. The festival website’s “survival guide” prior to the festival suggested punters bring a, “five-gallon utility bucket with lid and garbage bag liners” to use as an “emergency toilet”.

Are social media reports of people getting sick true?

Festival organisers said, “the online rumours of transmissible illnesses in Black Rock City are unfounded and untrue.”

And food?

Punters were advised to conserve food, water and fuel when first told to stay put, and rumours online are circulating of people running out of food.

Organisers, however, said on Sunday there was no need to panic, and the status is not at evacuation level yet.

On Monday’s update, organisers said people, “are sharing resources and looking after one another”.

“Morale Saturday during the day and into the night was high and remains high today. There is music playing, camp meals being shared, socialising, and walking around the playa to look at art and interact as a community.”

Can people communicate?

Organisers confirmed on Monday that WIFI has been made available and “mobile cell trailers have been placed around the city to help boost cellular service for participants”.

Charging stations are also available.

What supplies do people have?

Known for being a festival promoting self-reliance, the festival’s website had a hefty list of supplies that punters “must” bring for the weekend.

If followed, attendees would be well-equipped with batteries, all-weather gear, food, water, portable ashtrays and duct tape.

Included on the list of recommended items was portable showers, working bicycles, cooking stoves and waterproof bags.

Are the rumours of ebola or other diseases true?

Are people being forced to stay?

The festival has confirmed people are not being detained.

“Burning Man’s advice is to delay departure to avoid getting stuck, but people are free to leave.”

Are they still burning The Man?

The festival will no longer be burning The Man on Sunday night (local time) and have moved that plan to Monday night.

Is this the first Burning Man death?

There have been other reported deaths in the festival’s history.

Famously, in 2017, a man died after running into the flames of a 15-metre-tall ‘Man’ being burned at the festival’s end.

In 2019 A New Zealander, Shane Billingham, 33, died at Burning Man. His death was reported as possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

It was deemed suspicious by investigating US authorities.