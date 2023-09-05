Smash Mouth founding singer Steve Harwell dies, aged 56

Steve Harwell was the lead singer of Smash Mouth in the 1990s.

US musician Steve Harwell, lead singer of Smash Mouth, has died after suffering liver failure, his band manager Robert Hayes has confirmed to Rolling Stone.

The musician, best known for hits All Star, and I’m a Believer, died at his home in Idaho “surrounded by family and friends,” it was reported early on Tuesday morning (NZ time).

The 56-year-old had battled alcoholism for years and had been receiving hospice care at home.

Hayes said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably,” in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognisable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“.... His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

Harwell had received a number of diagnoses over the years, including cardiomyopathy, heart failure and Wernicke's encephalopathy.

The star’s addiction issues had contributed to his health battles in recent years and forced him to retire from performing in 2021.

His last concert with the band was in New York where Harwell appeared to be intoxicated, threatening audience members and performed what looked like a Nazi salute.

Harwell, was born in Santa Clara, California, and found fame with the alternative rock band Smash Mouth in the 1990s.

He fronted the band between 1994 and 2021 as they rode the wave of the 90s pop punk and ska punk scenes, alongside bands such as Blink 182 and Sublime.

Their 1999 album Astro Lounge sold over 3 million copies globally, thanks in large to their hit single All Star.

TIM MOSENFELDER/Getty Images Steve Harwell was 56.

The single, with its catchy chorus featuring the lyrics “Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on, go play” also appeared in the film Shrek, bringing the band’s music to an entire new group of fans.

Harwell was no stranger to tragedy in his life. In 2001, his only child, Presley died aged six months of acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Harwell is survived by his wife Michelle Laroque.