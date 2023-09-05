Stormzy, Steve Lacy lead Auckland's Laneway Festival 2024 lineup

Auckland’s Laneway Festival has announced its highly-anticipated lineup ahead of its Waitangi Day return.

Major international acts headlining the upcoming festival include UK rapper Stormzy, and US singer-songwriters Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike.

Local acts include Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Atarangi, Church, Daily J, Erny Belle, hanbee and Molly Payton.

Laneway 2024 will take place on February 6 at Western Springs.

This year’s Laneway, which was set to take place on January 30, was cancelled after the festival grounds flooded following unprecedented weather in Auckland.

The return of the canned festival had been highly-anticipated by Kiwi punters after an almost three-year hiatus while Covid restrictions were in place. The festival’s then-lineup would have also seen international acts Joji, FINNEAS, and Phoebe Bridgers perform in New Zealand for the first time.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finneas is heading to Auckland for Laneway festival, 2023.

Despite a broken pre-sale link angering fans, tickets to the festival had sold out in just 90 minutes, for the first time in the event’s decade-long history, triggering a change of venue and an extra release of tickets.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from September 12 at 11am. General sale tickets start Thursday September 14 at 11am.

Laneway 2024 full lineup:

Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, AJ Tracey, D4VD, Dope Lemon, Eyedress, Faye Webster, Horsegirl, Nia Archives, Paris Texas, Raye, Skin on Skin, Suki Waterhouse, Atarangi, Blondshell, Church, Daily J, Domi & JD Beck, Ermy Belle, Hanbee, Hemlocke Springs, Molly Payton, and Pretty Girl.