Where are the women? Laneway Festival lineup slammed for having no female headliners

Where are the women? Laneway lineup slammed for having no female headliners

Auckland’s beloved Laneway Festival is back after an almost three-year Covid hiatus and flood cancellation, but a disappointing lineup has many joking they’ll be saving their dollars.

Laneway announced its highly-anticipated lineup on Tuesday morning, with UK rapper Stormzy, NZ rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and US singer-songwriters Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike leading the bill.

Of the 25 acts billed to perform at Laneway Festival next year, only 11 of the artists are female (not including jazz duo Domi and JD Beck, the latter of whom is a woman), and none of them are headliners. Five of these female acts are non-white.

The first female act listed, US singer-songwriter Faye Webster, is found on the fifth row of the festival’s lineup poster. The lower half of the poster orders the acts alphabetically, however, smaller name artists are typically slotted earlier in the performance schedule. Laneway typically takes place from 11am to around 10pm-11pm.

On Laneway NZ’s Facebook page, punters slammed the festival’s lack of female representation.

Alberto Pezzali UK rapper Stormzy, pictured above, NZ rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and US singer-songwriters Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike are leading Laneway’s lineup (Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

”When you have to drop down to the fourth line of names to find female artists - there's something really not right about Laneway Festival,” commented one user.

“Is this all men or am I just consuming too much Barbie,” another wrote.

“Interesting how none of the laneway headliners are women,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

Some suggested US singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who has played a number of festivals this year, or indie-rock trio Boygenius, comprised of female singer-songwriters Lucy Daccus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers, would have made better choices instead.

Social media users across the ditch, where Laneway will hold shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth, have also slammed the festival’s lack of female representation.

Instagram (From left) Faye Webster, Suki Waterhouse, and Nia Archives are amongst the female artists slotted to perform at Laneway.

“I don’t hate the Laneway line-up for next year, but it is a little disappointing to see a lack of non-male headliners at another Australian festival,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others were more critical of Laneway’s departure from it’s indie-rock roots to a more electronic music scene, with one comparing the lineup to Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines.

“Guys what happened!? A far cry from 2014 to 2018. You need to return to your roots,” an Instagram user wrote.

”Are you serious!? Apart from Steve Lacey this lineup is unacceptable! This is the worst lineup you ever had,” another commented.

“What is this poor line up, this is more disappointing than last year's cancellation,” wrote another.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finneas is heading to Auckland for Laneway festival, 2023.

Laneway’s 2023 lineup saw all-female rock band Haim and Bridgers slotted as headliners. UK female artists Charli XCX and Florence and the Machine have also had headline positions in the past.

In recent years, Laneway has partnered with online music news outlet Coup De Main, which largely promotes indie-pop artists. Some have accused the publication of having too much influence over Laneway's artist options.

The lineup also appears to be exactly the same list of performers that was leaked in a Reddit post over the weekend.

Laneway declined to comment. Coup de Main did not respond to Stuff’s request for comment.