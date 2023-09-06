Kiwi rock guitarist reunited with stolen 'one-of-a-kind' instrument two years later

An Auckland guitarist was reunited with his one-of-a-kind guitar this week - two years after it was stolen.

Andrew Wilson, member of Auckland-based rock band Die! Die! Die!, was handed his missing instrument on Tuesday after it was found by a member of the public, who only asked that the guitarist check out his music in return.

Wilson told Stuff he had received a message from a stranger who believed he’d located it.

“I’ve checked the pictures, I’m 100% certain it's the one,” the message read.

The one-of-a-kind guitar model had been crafted specifically for Wilson by French brand Tides Guitars.

He’d owned it for just three weeks before it was stolen during a break in at the band’s practice space in November, 2021.

Days after the break-in, Die! Die! Die! urged Facebook followers to share the news of the missing instrument and to reach out if it was spotted.

“This completely sucks,” read the post, which garnered 201 shares.

Supplied Andrew Wilson reunited with his guitar.

It turned out the instrument had been bought by a guitar enthusiast who did not know it was stolen property.

When someone recognised it as “the Die! Die! Die! guitarist’s”, however, the wheels were put in motion for a reunion two years in the making.

It was then driven from west to east Auckland and Wilson said he will “definitely” be playing it at their next show.

No money was asked for in exchange for the guitar’s return, said Wilson.

Jospeh Leary/Supplied Andrew Wilson (left) was reunited with his guitar on Tuesday, two years after it was stolen.

“The only thing he wanted me to do was check out his band’s EP.”

Back in 2021, Wilson said the backdoor of the band’s Auckland practice room had been “smashed in” and “[they] went through in a bit of a quick rampage, and stole as much as they could carry”.

The space is shared with a “big community of people”, and others’ equipment was also stolen, including a keyboard and, he believed, a bass guitar and some pedals.

When asked about what he thought had resulted in the guitar returning to its rightful owner, Wilson thought it was both the power of the social media spread, and the fact that the instrument is, “a really unique guitar.”

Supplied The Tides Guitars "one-of-a-kind" instrument was discovered two years after it was stolen.

It’s also a reminder of the, “amazing thing about being a musician in Aotearoa”, where the community is small and supportive.

“I’ve lived overseas ... and we lost equipment heaps of time times, and they never came back.”

While it’s fairly common to have equipment stolen, Wilson said, “It’s quite rare for equipment to come back, especially two years later ... if it wasn’t so rare, it might have been harder to get it linked back to me.”