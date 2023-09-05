Ozzy Osbourne's family share promising update on star's Parkinson's battle

He's been battling Parkinson's disease for more than two decades and undergone a "terrible spine surgery", but Ozzy Osbourne is still "getting up every day, making music and still doing singing lessons".

The Black Sabbath rocker's family shared the update with the Daily Mail after he was forced to pull out of touring.

"You know, he is living his life," his wife of more than 40 years, Sharon Osbourne, 70, told the publication.

Osbourne, 74, was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease in 2003. But it wasn't until 2020 the star revealed he'd been diagnosed with Parkin 2 – a form of Parkinson's disease which affects the nerves in the body.

Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, moved back in with her parents for some help with her newborn ﻿son Sidney, who she welcomed in late 2022.

"You know, he has his papa minutes where he goes up in the morning and sits with my dad, and every night before he goes to bed he sits with my dad," she said.

"And he makes him laugh and it is just, they love each other."

Earlier this year, Osbourne announced his touring career was over because he is "not physically capable".

Jordan Strauss/AP Ozzy Osbourne retired from touring recently to focus on his health.

The 74-year-old said despite three surgeries following a major accident four years ago, in which he damaged his spine, he can no longer cope with the travel required for a tour.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," his statement read.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics treatment, my body is still physically weak."

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way." ﻿

The update also comes a week ahead of the release of The Osbournes Podcast, which is due to relaunch on September 12 after a five-year hiatus.