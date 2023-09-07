Noise Control: COTERIE on catching Six60's attention

For reggae band COTERIE – which consists of four NZ-born, Australian-raised brothers – touring with Kiwi music royalty Six60 is up there as a career highlight.

In the third episode of Noise Control, vocalist Tyler Rawiri Fisher recalled the group being stuck in Australia during the pandemic and covering a Six60 song. It caught the attention of the massive Kiwi band, and led to being taken on tour in, “a bunch of countries”.

Tyler told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins), was a, “bit of a highlight for us”.

The band, which also includes Fisher brothers Joshua, Brandford and Conrad, spoke about having jammed together for years, playing as brothers and their musical influences.

The group is most well-known for their 2021 single Cool it Down. The debut self-titled album was released in late 2022.

Flying Fish Coterie perform on the third episode of Noise Control.

Noise Control is a collaboration between Spotify and Spark NZ and is a 10-episode series dropping on Stuff every Thursday.

Each episode showcases two singles, a surprise cover and a chat with an Aotearoa musician. Future guests will include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi; Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt and indie artist Emma Dilemma.