Stephen King’s wife ‘threatened divorce’ if he didn’t stop playing Mambo No 5

It is a staple of wedding discos and 90s pop compilations but Mambo No 5 nearly led to divorce for Stephen King, the horror writer has revealed.

The best-selling author of books including The Shining and It said he played the pop song so much at one point that his wife threatened to divorce him.

There was a little too much Monica, Erica, Rita and Tina in the King household for the liking of his wife Tabitha.

“Oh yeah, big time,” 75-year-old King told Rolling Stone magazine. “My wife threatened to divorce me. I played that a lot.

“I had the dance mix. I loved those extended-play things, and I played both sides of it. And one of them was just total instrumental. I played that thing until my wife just said, ‘One more time, and I’m going to f....ing leave you.’”

Mambo No 5 was a huge hit for the German singer Lou Bega in 1999. It has also been voted one of the most annoying songs ever, along with the likes of Don’t Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin and Macarena by Los Del Rio.

A representative for King told The New York Post that his wife was only joking when she threatened to leave him over the track.

The author of The Shining and Carrie said he loves to listen to music when he is writing.

“When I write, there are things that I can listen to a lot. And a lot of it is techno stuff or disco stuff, but techno in particular, there’s this group called LCD Soundsystem, and I love that.

“Fatboy Slim is somebody else. I can just listen to that stuff. If you tried to write and listen to Leonard Cohen, how the f... would you do that? Because you’d have to listen to the words and you’d have to listen to what he’s saying. But with some of the techno stuff, or KC and the Sunshine Band, Gloria Gaynor, it’s all good.”

Mambo No 5 was originally released in 1949 by a Cuban musician Dámaso Pérez Prado as a purely instrumental track. It achieved global success when it was re-released with lyrics by Bega.