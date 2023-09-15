AC/DC drops drummer Phil Rudd from comeback gig

Australian rock band AC/DC pose in London, England in August 1979. Bon Scott, Malcolm Young, Phil Rudd, Angus Young and Cliff Williams (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

New Zealand-based drummer Phil Rudd has been dramatically dropped by mega rock band AC/DC for its first gig since 2016, but Rudd’s response is “rock on”.

While he’s not lined up to drum for the band at a US rock festival they’re playing in October , Rudd hopes to pick up the sticks again soon.

“I look forward to playing with them again in the future … rock on,” he told Stuff.

AC/DC, one of the world’s best-selling groups ever, broke the news to fans this week that they would be playing at the three-day Power UP festival, in California, alongside other big names including Metallica, Guns N Roses and Iron Maiden.

Fans are seeing the gig, the band’s first in seven years, as a hint AC/DC will finally embark on its long-awaited world tour expected in 2024.

The line-up announcement came this week when AC/DC shared a clip of rehearsals for the upcoming gig, which revealed its new line-up - minus Rudd.

“PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who's coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums."

Laug, an American drummer who’s played with Alice Cooper, joins Angus Young on guitar, Brian Johnson on vocals and Cliff Williams on bass.

Stuff ACDC drummer, Phil Rudd appearing at the Tauranga District Court, on drug charges and threatening to kill

Rudd said he had no hard feelings for Laug.

“I congratulate Matt on getting the gig and wish Angus, Brian, Cliff, Stevie and all the AC/DC Crew the very best for the Power Trip show and look forward to playing with them again in the future.”

Rudd, who lives in the Bay of Plenty, has been with AC/DC since 1975, joining two years after Angus Young and older brother Malcolm formed the band in Sydney.

Although there have been periods of absence, and stand-ins over the years, Rudd has never been formally dropped by AC/DC. Somehow, the fans’ favourite drummer always manages to come “back in black”.

As drummer, Rudd was a key part of the group’s 50-year journey from a boozy Aussie pub band to super stardoml.

Angus Young previously said it was Rudd who added the unique roll in the band’s iconic rock’n’roll bangers.

“We always go for that groove, first and foremost,” agrees Young. “A solid groove that’s really swinging – that’s what Phil Rudd brings to the band. We call it rock’n’roll, but you know, Phil puts in the roll.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff AC/DC veteran rockers, Angus Young left and Brian Johnson concert, Westpac Stadium Wellington

Rudd admitted he’s struggled all his life with extreme anxiety and addiction, but said music and his family have always been “my everything”.

“I’m the best motherf...king drummer of all time. That’s it.”

AC/DC was an extension of his family, having been with the band most of his life.

Only this month, Angus Young’s wife told Rudd on the phone, that “you are like a brother to Angus”, Rudd told Stuff.

Rudd, now 69, was there for the tragic death of the band’s beloved frontman Bon Scott from alcohol poisoning. He’s played in thousands of concerts around the word, and was key to one of the most successful albums in the history of music – Back in Black, and hits that rivalled the Beatles in sales.

Rudd said he always thinks of Bon Scott and his family, and, years later, the grief from losing him is still raw.

“Bon is never far from my mind.”

STUFF AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd put his multi-million dollar mansion on the market last November. (This was first published in 2018)

The talented drummer has been known over the years for his rock star lifestyle – drugs, sex and rock and roll – with a multimillion dollar waterfront mansion, helicopter, Ferraris and other collectable sports cars, and even his own harbourside bar and restaurant, Phil’s Place, frequented by Tauranga’s local politicians and glitterati.

But Rudd’s life in Tauranga hasn’t been all sunshine and beaches.

The party came to an abrupt end in 2014 when he was arrested at his waterfront mansion on charges of drugs and threatening to kill – which had global media camped out on his doorstep.

OLIVER ROAD ESTATE AGENTS/Stuff AC/DC Phil Rudd's Tauranga mansion sold for $4m in 2019.

In 2015 he was sentenced to home detention, although his lawyer Craig Tuck – who represents high profile cases of New Zealanders imprisoned overseas – argued for a discharge given the potential impact on his career with the band.

Since then, Rudd has led a quieter life, selling his luxury home and moving away from the public eye to a sleepy Tauranga suburb.