Peggy Gou and Foals set to headline returning Golden Lights Music Festival

Golden Lights Music Festival is set to ignite the new year in west Auckland in January with the popular festival returning for a two-day extravaganza.

Taking place on the outer fields of Trusts Arena, Waitakere Stadium on January 4 and 5, the festival will see Korean producer Peggy Gou headlining day one of the festival in what will be her first New Zealand performance.

Her arrival comes off the back of a stellar year in which her global hit (It Goes Like) Nanana, amassing over 175 million streams on Spotify.

UK indie favourites Foals also return as the second headliner following on from their successful sold out Auckland Town Hall show in 2019.

The first lineup announcement features an eclectic mix of styles, with electronic producer A-Trak featuring in his first New Zealand performance in years, and D&B ragers Sub Focus and Wilkinson also appearing.

Golden Lights is the first major festival to kick off the new year in Auckland and is now entering its third edition.

None/Supplied Golden Lights Music Festival will take place on January 4 and January 5.

The festival first took place during the Covid era and was one of only a few festivals in the world that was able to take place during mass Covid restrictions.

Tickets go on sale September 22.

Golden Lights Music Festival 2024 first lineup announce:

Peggy Gou, Foals, A-Trak, Half Queen, Aunty El, b2b, Beccie B, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, Isoxo, Knock2, and Emwa.