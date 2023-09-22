Noise Control: Emma Dilemma on creating 'most authentically at home'

Kiwi indie artist Emma Dilemma creates “most authentically” when she feels at home, and for her, that’s Christchurch.

In the latest episode of Noise Control, the Christchurch musician, whose real name is Emma Cameron, told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins) she doesn’t have a desire to move for her music.

“Everything I need is there.”

She also spoke about her go-to hype song, her tattoos and that she’d love to perform at Splore festival.

Noise Control is a collaboration between Spotify and Spark NZ, and is a 10-episode series dropping on Stuff every Thursday.

Each episode showcases two singles, a surprise cover and a chat with an Aotearoa musician. Future guests will include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi and Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt.