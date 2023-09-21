Limp Bizkit rollin' into Auckland for one night only show

Limp Bizkit will play one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena in November.

US nu metal band Limp Bizkit will return to New Zealand in late 2023 for a single show in Auckland (but it will probably cost you more than a three dollar bill, y’all).

The Break Stuff hitmakers will headline a sideshow at Spark Arena on November 26, with Japanese metalcore band Hanabie also billed as a special guest.

Limp Bizkit last performed in New Zealand in 2018, touring Auckland and Christchurch in their first visit to our shores since 2002.

Fronted by US musician and director Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit formed in the mid-1990s and quickly cemented their legacy in the music industry with their fusion of rock, metal, and rap.

Their albums Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog both soared to the top of the charts. The band’s most recent full length album, Still Sucks, was released in 2021.

Tickets go on sale September 27.