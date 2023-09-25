Yeah! Usher will take on the Superbowl Halftime Show in 2024

Eight-time Grammy winner and runner-up in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2004 contest, Usher has officially been announced as 2024 Superbowl Halftime Show headliner.

In a remake of the star’s iconic Confessions video, with a special cameo from Kim Kardashian (because she is an actor now), the announcement was shared on X/Twitter on Monday morning (NZT).

In a statement, the R&B star said it was an “honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.”

“I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon,” the singer’s statement read.

The Superbowl Halftime Show stage has been shared by the likes of Prince, Beyoncé, The Who, and Lady Gaga in the past, with Rihanna being the most recent star to perform.

Fans could expect to hear hits such as OMG, DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love, or one of the many classics from the 44-year-old’s record-breaking 2003 album Confessions, including Burn, Yeah!, and Confessions: Part II.