Noise Control: There's a Tuesday on being in a band with your 'best mates'

For Auckland-based indie group There’s a Tuesday, being in a band together is like combining “friendship and hobby”.

In the latest episode of Noise Control, vocalist Nat Hutton, told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins), that music is, “what we love doing more than anything in the world”.

“But being in a band, you get to do that and hang out with your best mates all the time,” she said, adding that being able to turn that into a career is, “super awesome”.

“We’re so grateful to be able to do that with one another”.

The four-piece outfit, consisting of Hutton and Minnie Robberds on vocals and guitar, Angus Murray on drums and bassist Joel Becker, released the debut EP, Dance With Me Before We Cry, in 2020.

Noise Control is a collaboration between Spotify and Spark NZ, and is a 10-episode series dropping on Stuff every Thursday.

Each episode showcases two singles, a surprise cover and a chat with an Aotearoa musician. Future guests will include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi and Pacific Music Awards best group Swidt.