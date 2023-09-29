Lorde reflects on the 10-year anniversary of debut album, thanks Auckland, cannabis, and Kanye West

Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

Enchanted tales of teenage angst, dreams of being the queen bee, and cities you don’t see on screen: Do you remember where you were the first time you heard Lorde?

On Thursday, the Auckland native’s debut album, Pure Heroine, celebrated its 10th anniversary, with Lorde marking the occasion with a special edition of her newsletter.

The album put the Kiwi singer on the map with the success of the global hit Royals, which nabbed the songstress two Grammys at 17-years-old, making her the youngest person to win the Song of the Year title at the award ceremony.

In the latest instalment of her email bulletin, the 26-year-old, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, began by thanking fans for their support following her emotional breakup announcement on September 21.

Yelich’s email included a message about new merchandise to mark the anniversary, featuring a shirt giving thanks to “weed, planes, Tumblr ... Birth control, Joel [Little], Jai Paul, Grimes, Lana [Del Rey], Frank [Ocean], Kanye [West], [David] Bowie ... My sister's Macbook Pro, my city, my family, and every single person who ever pressed play, sent me a message or came to a show. You're the only friend I need.”

A series of photos from her teenage years were also included, alongside the star’s musings as she reflected on the making of the album and its impact.

Supplied/Stuff Lorde reflects on Pure Heroine's 10-year anniversary.

“When I was fourteen, my greatest work of art was my bedroom. A very cool, very classic teenage bedroom, Andie’s and Duckie’s from Pretty in Pink meets the Virgin Suicides,” she wrote.

“I’d sit up there and vibe out, taking a lot of selfies. Creating a small-scale work of art using the self, and then examining the product from every angle, was the best method I had to express myself and exercise creatively at that time, and now I see it as an important PH incubation phase.”

The star wrote about her introduction to cannabis, “which gave me a deeper understanding of sensory pleasure, and allowed me to start to see my world as a possible work of art.”

“I’d go on long walks around the neighbourhood, and began to mythologise the stuff around me (big empty floodlit rugby fields/bus rides/dark/streets/boredom/isolation) into the motifs that would become Pure Heroine.”

Supplied Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, as a teenager in her bedroom.

She also wrote about meeting Pure Heroine’s producer, Joel Little of Goodnight Nurse, who treated the star “like we were peers, in the most sensitive and age-appropriate way.”

The email provided a 25-page transcript of a phone conversation between herself and Little, in which the two discuss the creation and inspiration behind the album in greater detail.

“To be having that realisation, like, holy s…, this is what I want to do with my life. It was a very strong feeling. Like falling in love,” Yelich-O’Connor’s transcript reads.

She ended her newsletter with a message of encouragement to readers to find “something special on your hands.”

Supplied “To be having that realisation, like, holy s…, this is what I want to do with my life. It was a very strong feeling. Like falling in love.”

“Pure Heroine exists because I had the tiniest inkling of what I’ve now come to see as one of my guiding principles: that each of us have a handful of songs inside us that are ours, and only ours, to sing,” the singer wrote.

“Your specific interests and upbringing and physiology and experiences exist only in you; you are sitting on a gold mine that no one can rob. Whatever that means to you, whatever that statement you were born to make is, I invite you to take a big breath and make it.”