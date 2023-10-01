U2 performs in jawdropping spectacle at Las Vegas’ new billion-dollar Sphere venue

The Exosphere lit up fully for the first time on the Fourth of July in the US city and left quite an impression.

U2 opened Las Vegas’ brand new Sphere venue this week, dazzling concertgoers with dizzying visions of the rockgroup displayed across a 35-story-high LED screen, and blasted out by 167,000 speakers.

Launching their 25-show residency in the venue – the largest spherical building in the world – U2 performed for two hours against striking visuals, enjoyed by 18,000 attendees.

The Sphere is a landmark new venture on the Las Vegas strip, a dome-shaped venue conceived by James Dolan, the executive chair of Madison Square Garden, and cost a gargantuan US$2.2b (NZ$3.7b).

In recent weeks, the Sphere has surprised locals by shapeshifting into a giant, winking emoji eyeball, and a Christmas snow globe – courtesy of its inside-out coating of over a million programmable LED lights.

Located at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort, the U2 concert offered the world the first real glimpse at the venue’s indoor potential.

The inside screen’s total surface measures over three US football fields in size.

The state-of-the-art spherical venue has attracted winning names for its design, including the likes of Brian Eno and Es Devlin.

“What a fancy pad,” Bono said during their opening night show as he cast his eyes around the venue. “Look at all this … stuff.”

John Locher/AP People arrive during the opening night of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The band’s opening night show included a who’s-who of Hollywood, including Oprah, LeBron James, Matt Damon, Andre Agassi, Ava DuVernay, Jon Hamm, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dakota Fanning, and Orlando Bloom.

Next week, the Sphere will host a film by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, called Postcard from Earth, a 360-degree experience.

“I feel good about what we built,” Dolan told ABC News. “I feel like it's going to be a success. The people are going to love it.”