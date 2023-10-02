Skrillex stage fire in Auckland: 'There's f...ing melting ashes'

A lighting truss catches fire during Skrillex set at Listen In festival on Sunday.

US dubstep DJ and producer, Skrillex, caused more fireworks than expected during an Auckland set on the weekend, when parts of the stage caught fire after being hit with pyrotechnics.

The Bangarang star was performing a set as part of the one-day Listen In music festival at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on Sunday evening.

About 15 minutes in, the lighting box truss above the stage caught fire, forcing the artist to pause his set.

In a video supplied to Stuff, the truss - with a number of stage lamps rigged beneath it – is visibly on fire, and embers could be seen falling from the rig.

On the mic, the artist warned the crowd to be careful because, “there’s f...ing melting ashes”.

Auckland’s Chris Schulz, who was at the show, said the set was stopped for about ten minutes while the rig was lowered to enable a crew member to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

In a second video, as the incident was being attended to, Skrillex - whose real name is Sonny Moore - told fans to, “take care of each other out there tonight”.

Once out, the crew can be seen removing a black material covering the truss.

“You could see embers dripping or stuff melting down,” Schulz told Stuff.

He said the set had included pyrotechnics and fireworks and despite videos showing people in the crowd laughing and filming there was, “definitely a bit of panic”.

In a statement, event promoter Fuzzy told Stuff the “small fire near the front of the stage” was caused by pyrotechnics hitting the lighting rig.

“[It] was quickly put out by event personnel using on-site fire extinguishers. There was no danger to the crowd and security kept patrons informed.

”The equipment was safety checked before the show resumed without any further hitches, and the artist's performance slot was extended for 20 minutes.”

This is not the first Skrillex set that has been interrupted by a fire on the stage. During his set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival in June, the DJ was forced to stop his set briefly after a “technical error” caused a small fire in one of the lights. No injuries were reported during that incident.

The Listen In music event also came under criticism in 2022, when a petition was circulated, calling for an apology and refund for concertgoers after attendees were left injured, drinks lines were more than an hour long and people complained the venue was overcrowded.

At the time, organisers of the festival denied the event was overcrowded and said festival goers waited a maximum of 30 minutes for drinks, but admitted one performer’s show was cut short due to “unprecedented crowd behaviour”.

Stuff has reached out to Skrillex booking agent.