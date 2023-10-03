Avantdale Bowling Club, The Beths to take over Morningside Live Block Party

Four-time Apra Silver Scroll nominees The Beths, alongside Album of the Year winners, West Auckland’s Avantdale Bowling Club will headline the 2024 Morningside Live Block Party.

Joining the jazz infused hip-hop project and indie rock four piece is multi-award winning, multi-genre musician Troy Kingi.

McDonald Street, near Eden park and deep in the heart of central Auckland, will be the stage.

Supplied Tom Scott, of Avantdale Bowling Club.

Grey Lynn hip hop duo Eno X Dirty cross the border and will also take the main stage alongside Papakura rapper Fable.

DJ MU, most likely known through his mahi with Fat Freddy’s Drop, will be blasting the music inbetween sets.

The festival will also feature a diverse lineup of DJ’s and bands including Dylan C, Pixie Lane, Mokomokai, Dead Forest, Phoebe Rings, Dylan Biscuit and Nito.

General Public tickets go on sale on Monday October 9 at 12pm. Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.