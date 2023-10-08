Royal Blood's Mike Kerr has no idea what I'm talking about, honest

Ben Thatcher and Mike Kerr of Royal Blood will return to New Zealand in December.

Over the years, I’ve spoken to a few artists who didn’t want to answer questions on various topics. Royal Blood frontman and bassist Mike Kerr, however, was the first to straight-up gaslight me.

The British musician caught up with Stuff ahead of the UK rock duo’s return to New Zealand in December. We spoke a few months after Kerr had drawn plenty of public attention over his on-stage demeanour.

The Figure It Out duo were playing a set at UK festival Big Weekend in June, when Kerr vented at the crowd over their lacklustre “pathetic” energy, dropped his guitar and walked off-stage – middle finger raised in the direction of the punters.

When asked what he thinks of the public response - which saw the band go viral on social media – however, Kerr acts genuinely confused.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he says, completely deadpan.

I knew I had the right band. Still, the response induced a brief moment of panic. Was my question too vague?

“That doesn’t sound like anything I would do,” he continues, when I pull out keywords to jog his memory – the lacklustre crowd, the Big Weekend stage – before it quickly becomes clear he’s messing with me.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr says playing live is in the band’s DNA.

“It just doesn’t sound like me. You must have me confused with someone else,” he says, with a very brief laugh.

“I’m far too polite for any of that.”

It’s a frustrating tactic, but it works for this 33-year-old rock musician, who shot to fame with fellow band member Ben Thatcher following the release of their debut self-titled album in 2014.

You win this round, Kerr.

Still, this rock artist insists the connection between a band and the crowd when on stage is “everything” for the group whose “DNA” is playing live.

“I’ve been to see bands that are just dead behind the eyes, and don’t want to be there. And the crowd know it,” he says.

When it comes to Royal Blood shows, both the crowd and the performers are “part of the same team”. Thatcher and Kerr, he says, are there to give the crowd a good night.

“We’re all at the same party.

“I’ve seen bands before where they don’t even look at the crowd. It’s so cold. What’s the point? I might as well go home.”

In December, Kerr and Thatcher are bringing that party back to New Zealand for a one-off show in Auckland, after last playing here in 2018. They’re coming off the back of the latest Royal Blood album, Back to the Water Below, which was released in September.

The duo’s first time in New Zealand was 2015; a visit Kerr says was “really, really special”.

Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images Mike Kerr recalls playing Auckland as being “really special”.

“Most bands probably say this, but moments like that really blow your mind,” he says, of being so far away from home but connecting with Aotearoa fans who knew the music so well.

“It was like I was back in Brighton.

“It’s one of the most amazing parts of the world I’ve ever been to. It’s like a better version of England. It’s like the professional version of England,” he laughs.

That first time in the country was just two years after forming and the year after the release of their debut album, which became the UK's fastest-selling rock debut in three years.

Their rise to the top of the rock podium was swift and meteoric.

In 2013, before they even released a single, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders wore a home-made Royal Blood T-shirt at Glastonbury. In less than two years, they’d already been dubbed the “saviours of rock and roll”. They had Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and members of Rage Against the Machine and Muse at their shows. They hung out with Metallica’s Lars Urlich in San Francisco, and they met Brad Pitt.

But while the rise of the band was “fast and agressive”, Kerr says there’s the way everyone thinks they live, and how they actually do.

“We did get to meet Brad Pitt, but those are kind of the highlights. The beginning of that first album was us in the van going around America. That’s the stuff you don’t really see,” he says.

“The reason we’ve been able to keep going is because we kept going.”

And now, a decade after forming, Kerr says the band had “finally arrived” with the release of their fourth studio album.

“I feel like we’re exactly where we’re supposed to be,” he says of the latest body of work – describing the previous albums as a “chaotic search” that he likened to trying on jackets, some that look cool, some that work – before finally finding the perfect fit.

And he’s creating “the best songs I’ve ever written”.

He has also been doing it sober for more than four years. Kerr quit alcohol in February 2019, and has spoken publicly about how sobriety transformed his life.

Supplied Royal Blood released their fourth studio album, Back to the Water Below, in 2023.

When asked whether he struggled with creativity after ditching the booze, Kerr says there’s a real myth around alcohol and drugs enhancing creativity.

“The idea you can’t [be creative] without them is the biggest lie going.”

After all, he points out, children are some of “the most creative people on the planet”.

He admits he was a “bit unsure” about tapping into his creativity after becoming sober, and recalls thinking, “I hope I can still do this”.

But now, he says, he’s creating his best work yet.

It’s hopefully a body of work that Kiwi punters are keen to get raucous for when Kerr and Thatcher take the stage in December.

But even if faced with a lacklustre crowd, it’s not like he’ll give the fans the middle finger and walk off the stage.

He’s far too polite for any of that, apparently.

Royal Blood play Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 7, 2023.