How does one get selected for the NZ Music Hall of Fame? And who has missed out?

Last Wednesday, singer-songwriter Don McGlashan was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

The former Mutton Birds frontman became the 43rd musician to be inducted into the prestigious hall, which was first set up in 2007 as a joint venture between APRA and Recorded Music NZ.

In setting up the hall of fame, the two organisations wanted a single way to recognise and celebrate the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the evolution and development of music in New Zealand.

Modelled in part on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, APRA head Anthony Healey says the NZ Music Hall of Fame is seen “as a way to maintain and develop a forum for the ongoing celebration and recognition of Hall of Fame inductees, and Aotearoa music as a whole”.

Now in its 16th year, the Hall of Fame traditionally has two induction ceremonies per year, with one usually taking place at the Silver Scrolls and a second at the Aotearoa Music Awards. One musician is inducted at each ceremony.

So how does one get inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Don McGlashan is the latest inductee into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Well, the criteria seems rather straightforward, as Healey explains: “To be eligible for induction as an artist into the NZ Music Hall of Fame, the artist must have had a significant impact on New Zealand culture.

“Generally, they will have released a record or achieved some other significant professional milestone at least 25 years prior to the year of induction and have demonstrated unquestionable musical excellence.”

Healey says the criteria for induction also include the influence and significance of the artist’s contributions to the development and perpetuation of music in Aotearoa, and that commercial success can be, but is not necessarily, a requirement.

When it comes to the inductees themselves and who gets put forward, APRA and Recorded Music NZ meet internally, compiling a list of potential artists who are then debated and selected for induction.

This has led to a who's who of New Zealand musicians being inducted over the years. The 43 members of the hall include the Topp Twins, Shihad, Herbs, Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga and Sharon O’Neill.

With the 25-year eligibility criteria, so far inductees have been musicians from the 1990s or earlier. 2025 will be the first year artists from the 2000s will become eligible for induction.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Bic Runga was inducted in 2016.

This has not, however, stopped a heavy backlog of artists waiting to be inducted, and with only two inductees per year, the limit has hit a bung note with some.

And those eligible artists still on the waiting list include Split Enz, Ardijah, Che Fu, OMC, Chris Knox, Headless Chickens, Dalvanius Prime, Prince Tui Teka, Howard Morrison, John Rowles, and Kiri Te Kanawa.

In 2017, the former producer of Radio With Pictures, Peter Grattan, tried to remedy this by starting a petition calling for 20 artists to be inducted each year, a far cry from the two per year currently inducted.

He argued the hall of fame was not honouring musicians while they were still alive.

“You’ve got to get these people inducted in their lifetime. They deserve to be honoured in their lifetime. They need to be honoured while they can still get on the stage and perform a song.”

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Neither Finn brother has been inducted.

Grattan’s petition did not initiate change, but he did bring attention to the number of inductees that should be honoured, something both APRA and Recorded Music NZ are aware of.

“There are a number of incredible, respected artists and songwriters that deserve to be inducted, and their time will come,” Healey says.

“Often it is a question of timing for the artists themselves. Are all the members of the band in the country? Is it the right time in their career? Are they in good health? Are they busy with other projects? Often they simply want to wait, for a variety of reasons.”

It is these sorts of reasons that have led to some controversy around induction, especially in recent years, with one act publicly turning down their induction, and another waiting multiple times before accepting theirs.

In 2017, Salmonella Dub made headlines when they turned down an offer to be inducted, with frontman Andrew Penman saying they were too young and not yet deserving of induction.

Kerry Marinkovich/Stuff Salmonella Dub turned down an offer of induction in 2017.

As well as this instance of rejection, legendary Flying Nun band - The Clean rejected the hall twice, saying it didn’t feel right. They finally accepted in 2017.

Despite the hall deviating from the standard two inductees per year and inducting a whopping 11 artists in 2020, Healey says the current process works well.

“We’re happy with the existing criteria but regularly review it to make sure we’re following a robust and fair process,” Healey says.

“We do have an ongoing conversation about whether there might be the opportunity to hold a stand-alone event, but to do it properly can be a costly exercise.”

“For now, it makes sense to incorporate the inductions as part of APRA and Recording Music’s award ceremonies, the Silver Scroll Awards and the Aotearoa Music Awards.”

In 2024, artists who first released music in 1999 become eligible for induction, joining the many others from years gone by who are quietly waiting their turn to be honoured.