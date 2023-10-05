Kiwi hitmakers Zed announce NZ tour, more than two decades after debut album

If you’re old enough to have partied your way through the Y2K panic in your best low-rider jeans, get ready to drag the old CD wallet from the back of the wardrobe.

Christchurch pop rock band Zed - who shot to Kiwi fame in 2000, with the debut album Silencer - is back together – and the four-piece is hitting the road across Aotearoa in November.

If the mere mention of the band induces a long-winding loop of Glorafilia lyrics in your head, you’re not alone. It was mentioned to vocalist Nathan King, who laughed that the hit was a, “bit of an earworm”.

Despite releasing their last album in 2003, the group – which includes the original lineup of Ben Campbell on guitar, Andy Lynch on bass and drummer Adrian Palmer – has played together on a few occasions over the years.

And as much fun as those early hits are to play for the band, two decades on, Zed has a new single, Future You, due for release on November 10. It will be followed by a full album.

Working together again has been, “such a fun process”, King told Stuff, and added that the music has also evolved with passing time.

The members have grown up, are comfortable being vulnerable in the studio together and sharing ideas without, “being too precious”. The result, said King is new music that’s fresh, exciting and often, “not where we were expecting it to lead”.

Supplied Kiwi band Zed is heading on a nationwide tour in November.

While, “it’s fun to play Glorafilia”, he’s looking forward to throwing out some “new stuff as well”.

Zed will kick of the Future You tour on November 23 in Mount Maunganui, before heading to Auckland, Raglan, Leigh, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown.

They may be back making new music, but those looking to relive their early 2000s heyday can still expect the big hits of yesteryear, including Renegade Fighter – now re-released with a new video.

It was one of the band’s biggest hits, having peaked at number four on the NZ charts in 2000. It was also a song with “awful” timing when the group was looking to break the difficult US market with it as their first single in 2001.

But then September 11 happened, and, “the idea of releasing a song called Renegade Fighter was not going to happen,” King said.

The record label wanted to rethink the band’s sound, so they decided to “crack into” the second album, This Little Empire. The result, in 2003, King admitted, “probably wasn’t what we would have made if we’d just been left to our own devices”.

“You can tell it’s a record where we’re trying to chase the carrot.”

Plus they were running out of money, there were health issues with family members of some of the band, including the death of Campbell’s Dad (and the band’s mentor), which devastated everyone.

In 2004, they came to the conclusion: “I think we’re done for now, and that was it”.

Now, he’s “feeling plenty of good vibes” with the band back together again.

As for whether this single, tour and album is a one-time thing, King said Zed – at least for now – is here to stay.

“This is us 2.0, really.

“We finished the record not long ago, and we’ve already been chatting about the next one.”

Zed plays Totara Street, Mt Maunganui on Thursday, November 23; Auckland’s Tuning Fork on Friday, November 24; The Yard in Raglan, Thursday, November 30; The Sawmill in Leigh, Friday, December 1; Wellington’s Meow, Saturday, December 2; The Chruch, Christchurch, Friday, December 8, Erriks in Dunedin, Saturday, December 9 and Queenstown’s Yonder, Sunday, December 10.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, October 13, from eccles.co.nz.