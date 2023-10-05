Noise Control: SWIDT perform new tune Hocus Pocus live for the first time

Auckland hip hop outfit SWIDT gave their debut live performance of the latest single Hocus Pocus on the new episode of local music showcase Noise Control.

The hip hop collective joined hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins) on the seventh episode of the local music series, highlighting Aotearoa talent.

Between showcasing two tracks and a cover of their choice, the group bantered about the correct pronunciation of the instant noodle brand Maggi, the first gig under the name SWIDT, nerves before shows and which actors would play them in a biopic.

SWIDT were big winners at the 2022 Pacific Music Awards, taking home Best Pacific Group, Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist and Best Pacific Song for Kelz Garage last year.

Noise Control is a collaboration between Spotify and Spark NZ and is a 10-episode series dropping on Stuff every Thursday.

Each episode showcases two singles, a surprise cover and a chat with an Aotearoa musician. Future guests will include Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi and Pacific Music Awards winner Melodownz.