Sublime's Rome Ramirez: 'This isn't my band'

Almost 30 years ago, US ska band Sublime – with their mascot Lou Dog - shot to global fame with their third and final album, filled with hits that were never toured. The group’s current lead singer was about 8 years old.

The tragic circumstances around the record became as big as the hits within it. Just two months before the self-titled album hit stores, frontman Bradley Nowell died in San Francisco of a heroin overdose.

By the time singles What I Got and Santeria shot to number one the following year, the group had disbanded.

Current frontman Rome Ramirez had been a lifelong fan of Sublime. He was 20 in 2009, when he was recruited by founding members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to “continue the legacy”.

Drummer Gaugh later quit the band, renamed Sublime With Rome, and was replaced by Josh Freese and finally Carlos Verdugo.

Carrying the legendary torch left by Nowell could have been a lot of pressure for Ramirez, but speaking from his home studio in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old tells Stuff joining the band was “fun and exciting”.

“It was amazing and exciting for a while. But as you get older and smarter you start to think a bit deeper about things ... The pressure came later, with age.”

The softly-spoken Ramirez speaks passionately about the legacy of the band he always loved, and while his name is featured in bright lights, he’s adamant, “this isn’t my band”.

Supplied Rome Ramirez, left, and Eric Wilson on stage together.

“I've been gifted the opportunity to carry the legacy that belongs to Bradley, Bud and Eric,” he says. It’s a legacy he tries to stay true to in the studio as well as on stage, wanting the experience for the fans to be as “authentic as possible to the records I grew up loving”.

It’s the same in the studio. He may be making new music, but he’s conscious of respecting the integrity of the three that went before him.

“I don’t want to make something where Eric's like, ‘what the f... is this, Rammstein’?” he laughed.

Not that it’s too hard. He was a fan at first, and says he’s still blown away “every night” that he’s now fronting his favourite band.

“The music is so dear to me. I still love the songs, and I have memories for every single one of them. And I think about those things when I’m on stage, you know?”

As an artist, that hour on stage is “everything”.

“It’s the thing that immediately humbles you, and puts you right back into being a kid and remembering why you ever wanted to do this. I always keep that in mind.”

It’s not always easy. When asked the hardest things about jumping into a globally-known band at such a young age, Ramirez points out that, “time moves for you at a much different pace than it does for your friends and family”.

Supplied Rome Ramirez returns to New Zealand with the band in December.

It’s easy, he explains, to get trapped in a whirlwind of touring life and chasing music dreams – as people in your life drift away.

“It’s tricky because you do love it, and it’s healthy and if you’re lucky ... it will also pay your bills,” he says, adding that “time is unforgiving”.

”In my younger years I was in hyperdrive. I just hit the gas.”

He’s also a self-confessed “studio rat”, and refers to the studio as his second home. Creating music is his calling.

But while the past year has been “killer” for Ramirez creatively, he found himself in a “really weird space creatively” the year before.

“Creativity is kinda like exercise,” he laughs.

“The longer you stay away from it, the easier it is ... to stay away for too long.”

Needing to shake the dust off, Ramirez rearranged his studio set up, tried new things and “got out of dodge for a bit”.

Supplied To Rome Ramirez, the hour on stage is “everything”.

“It really helped and once you get the ball rolling you’re off. And it’s been a killer year. You’ve just got to work through it, you know?”

In December, Ramirez, together with the rest of the band, is heading to New Zealand for their first extended tour of the country.

“I get really excited at travelling across the world and immersing myself in other cultures. That’s my favourite part,” he says.

And while Sublime was a band that took over the world with a tragic backstory and a multi-platinum album packed full of commercial hits, Ramirez points out Sublime With Rome has had 15 years to find their groove. And there’s no better time to see them than now.

“Everyone in the band is very focused on the show,” he says, pointing out he’s had more than a decade to, “really hone my craft and present a killer show”.

The band, he insists, is in its prime. And they’re not getting any younger, as he points out Wilson has been recovering from shoulder surgery.

The 53-year-old bassist recently had an operation after “tearing something”. He’s doing fine, says Ramirez, but “he’s getting older ... he’s going to want to slow down”.

“I dont know how many more shows in abundance we’re going to be playing like [The New Zealand tour].”

“[Getting old] ain’t fun. I keep hearing it.”

Sublime with Rome play Taupō, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Wellington, Havelock, Nelson and the Coromandel from December 27 to January 6, 2024.