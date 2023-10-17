Scalpers target Taylor Swift fans, Australian tour tickets reselling for more than $1300

Taylor Swift will be returning to the scene of one of her greatest-ever concerts, Sydney's Accor Stadium, for three nights during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour next February.

It’s shaping up to be the year of Taylor Swift, and scalpers are already taking advantage of demand for tickets to the Australian stops on her Eras Tour.

Swifties across Australia and New Zealand raced to grab tickets back in June, resulting in the Anti-Hero singer adding two more shows for Melbourne and Sydney. There are currenlty no scheduled shows for New Zealand.

Since the official sales have concluded, scalpers across various websites including eBay, Gumtree, and Stubhub, are flogging off tickets at hugely inflated prices.

Seats for the Melbourne concerts are selling for absurd amounts like A$1275 (NZ$1364.8) each.

Chris Pizzello/AP

According to The Herald Sun on Monday, authorities have cancelled 54 illegal ticket listings so far.

Trading major event tickets for more than 10% over face value is illegal in the state of Victoria. Companies found to be breaking this law can be fined as much as A$576,930 while individuals can be fined A$962.

Swift announced the Australian leg of her tour in June, with concerts in Melbourne on February 16 and 17, and three in Sydney from February 23 – 25.

She later added two extra shows; February 18 in Melbourne and February 26 in Sydney.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Swift is set to become the first artist since Madonna to perform three consecutive shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February.

She’ll also be the first ever to play four concerts in a row at Sydney's Accor Stadium.