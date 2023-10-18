Oops, let's do it again: why it's time to revisit this millennial classic

Like a time capsule, dug up by three childhood friends at midnight on the day of their high school graduation, the world is receiving an unexpected gift this month: Crossroads, the 2002 film starring Britney Spears, is being re-released to cinemas.

Considering it has rarely been available on streaming in the intervening decades, it’s the perfect opportunity to sport your faded, Y2K-appropriate low-rise denim jeans and/or frosted tips and relive one of the great artefacts of millennial culture.

For those sad fools like myself who missed Crossroads′ first cinematic go-around, this is great news.

Who knows what I was doing in 2002? Sitting in my room downloading Cannibal Ox bootlegs from Audiogalaxy probably, while teenagers with a greater sense of joy and fun were helping the film rake in a respectable US$61 million (NZ$102m) at the global box office, despite some very negative press.

Of course, the film was panned. It entered the market with celebrity baggage in an era that was particularly harsh to young starlets and instantly cynical about slick pop product.

Reviews at the time hammered Britney’s performance – “Watching Ms Spears sing, dance and act can leave you wondering what is meant nowadays by the concept of talent,” the New York Times′ review read, and that was one of the nice-ish ones – and, at risk of validating a ridiculous organisation like the Golden Raspberry, the Razzies gifted their prize for worst actress to Britney and worst original song to Crossroads′ closer Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

Sydney Morning Herald It's Britney, when she was not a girl, not yet a woman, and so overprotected.

Having seen it enough times since, it’s clear they were all jealous. Crossroads is sweet and innocent and fun and Britney is immensely likeable from the first minute she’s onscreen, bounding around her bedroom to Madonna’s Open Your Heart with a hairbrush in hand and popstar dreams crushed under the weight of her overbearing dad’s (Dan Ackroyd) desire she go to medical school (Dr Britney Spears, sure).

Knowing everything we know about Britney and her family issues since, the fact she managed to play it so sweetly naive feels tragically brave by now.

It’s a tale about three childhood friends – Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) – who reunite on a cross-country trip, each out to confront their own specific, and surprisingly heavy, traumas: maternal abandonment, eating disorders, sexual assault.

They get a ride with Ben (Anson Mount), a fantasy dream boy with an intimidating rep, sick wheels and angel wing tattoos on his back. The coming-of-age comes for them all.

The film’s pedigree is remarkable. It was written by Shonda Rhimes, a few years before Grey’s Anatomy turned Shondaland into an empire, and directed by Tamra Davis, who’d already made hit music videos for Sonic Youth, The Lemonheads and Hanson and the classic comedies Billy Madison, CB4 and Half Baked.

The pair were similarly savaged by critics for leaning so heavily into melodrama, but they handle it all with a warmth and sensitivity and unironic closeness that’s rare for a popstar vehicle.

The film has many memorable moments, like the bit where proto-incel Justin Long gets rebuffed by Britney, or the bit where Kim Cattrall is the ice-coldest mum on earth, or the karaoke contest where Britney leads the trio in a hiphop cover of Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.

My favourite is the part where the girls bogart Ben’s car radio, eternally playing horrible nu-metal, and switch it to NSync’s Bye Bye Bye for a playful group singalong. Not just a sly extra-textual nod to Britney’s then relationship with Justin Timberlake (they broke up a couple of months after the movie was released), it’s also perfect cultural criticism. This film was so ahead of its time.

Like most things enjoyed primarily by girls, pop music in 2002 was often treated as frivolous and unserious. But the scene plays the trio’s boyband enthusiasm as, simply, objectively correct.

When Ben eventually yelps “I can’t” and changes the radio back to generic guitar noodling and Zoe Saldana’s awesome Kit exclaims, “Yeah, like this is any better” – it’s just a perfect cinematic moment. If I saw this in a full cinema, I’d be standing to applause with the rest of the audience.

In a feelgood callback, by the end of the film Ben is switching the dial on whatever hard-rock nonsense is blaring from the radio and joining the girls on a joyous singalong of Sheryl Crow’s If It Makes You Happy, which is clearly the correct decision.

A dude bettered by an open-hearted embrace of the feminine energy around him? It’s just Ben. If Crossroads wasn’t a direct influence on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, I’ll get angel wing tattoos on my back.